Popular Shawnee consignment sale moves to parking lot
A popular Shawnee consignment sale moved to the parking lot after the city said the building was unsafe.
A popular Shawnee consignment sale moved to the parking lot after the city said the building was unsafe.
Tesla has cut pricing on the Model 3 and Model Y in an effort to boost demand ahead of a pivotal fourth quarter.
Celebrities have become the target of a rising number of deceptive advertisements on social media where it appears they're endorsing certain products or services.
Nearly 60% of an adult’s daily calories comes from ultra-processed foods. How bad are they for you?
'Changed my life,' says a fan.
Tesla has cut US pricing on two its EVs — again. The automaker shifted the entry-level Model 3 to under $39,000, among other price drops.
Frozen food brands are seeing an "unprecedented" change in consumer behavior, one analyst says.
I love a cozy home!
It's super soft and cozy.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on October 10 and 11 this year. Here are the best early Prime Day deals you can get before the event begins.
This time around, the AI app that has surged to the top of the App Store is EPIK, an photo editing app that lets users generate nostalgic, 90s-inspired "yearbook" photos of themselves as one of its many templates. Similar to other recently popular AI apps, EPIK works by having users first upload a series of selfies which EPIK then uses to generate the throwback yearbook photos featuring the user in different poses, with different looks and hairstyles. In recent weeks, EPIK has gained traction on the App Store as influencers from around the world began sharing their AI-generated photos across social media.
Y Combinator continues to change shape under CEO Garry Tan, a founder-turned-investor and online influencer. While Tan and his colleagues have attracted media attention lately for quarrelsome social media posts that take on rivals and San Francisco city officials, Tan has more quietly been turning the dials inside the popular accelerator program since taking it over in January. Now, Tan is bringing aboard some new lieutenants to help him run the sprawling organization.
"My inner child doesn't understand but adult me is protecting us and sometimes I just be like that." The post Young people on TikTok are supporting one another’s decision to go ‘no contact’ with their parents appeared first on In The Know.
Just like the Pathfinder, it looks like the Nissan Rogue is adding a Rock Creek off-road trim to its lineup.
The fall sales spectacular officially kicks off next week, but epic markdowns on TVs, headphones and laptops are rolling in fast.
There have been open discussions of expelling the Florida congressman from the House Republican Conference.
The news follows similar layoffs across the gaming industry.
Consumers stockpiled savings during the pandemic. Wall Street is no longer interested in estimating how much of this money has been spent.
First-time L.A. freeway driver Gerry squires his date in a Corvette with bad headlights on "The Golden Bachelor."
Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday.
Gatekeeping is the worst, so here's everything we're eyeing right now.