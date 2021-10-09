A popular Singaporean prefab tiny home maker has unveiled its latest futuristic $98,000 smart home - see inside the Cube Two X

A rendering of the one-bedroom Cube Two X. Nestron

Wildly popular Singaporean tiny home maker Nestron has unveiled its latest model, the Cube Two X.

The $98,000 377 square-foot home is its largest unit and is the latest iteration in its Cube series.

Over 70% of its clients are in the US, and the company plans to have its own distribution there soon.

Interest in tiny homes has boomed during COVID-19.

Now, Nestron - a wildly popular Singaporean tiny home maker - has unveiled its latest contender in the growing market: the $98,000 Cube Two X smart tiny home.

The new model is an upgrade from the original Cube Two, Nestron's most popular unit.

The company has seen continuous success throughout COVID-19. In December 2020, Choco Toh of Nestron's marketing team called Nestron a "worldwide phenomenon," and at one point, the company's website crashed from a rise in visits and "extremely overwhelming popularity."

This summer amid booming public interest, Nestron began shipping its artificial-intelligence-powered tiny homes overseas to the UK.

But the UK isn't its biggest market: Over 70% of Nestron's clients currently reside in the US, Toh told Insider in an email interview.

To tackle the growing American market, Nestron will begin "entering the US market with a distribution of its own very soon," Toh said.

And the company already has plans to ship its tiny homes to clients in locations like Tennessee, New York, and Canada.

"​​We still receive lots of [customer] inquiries ... and it's constantly increasing," Toh said, noting that most of the inquiries are for its Cube-based tiny homes.

At $98,000, the updated Cube Two X (C2X) is more expensive and larger than its popular $52,000 Cube Two (C2) predecessor.

The C2 stands at 263 square-feet, while the refreshed C2X is almost 377 square-feet.

This makes the C2X the largest tiny home in Nestron's lineup.

Wanting a bigger tiny home might seem ironic, but customer demand for a larger, more customizable C2 pushed the Nestron team to create the C2X, according to Toh.

A rendering of the one-bedroom Cube Two X floor plan. Nestron

Now let's take a look inside the C2X units.

Like other homes in the Cube series, the C2X design was inspired by "science fiction and futuristic spacecraft elements," Toh said.

Unlike the previous Cubes, the new tiny home has two floor plan options: the first with one bedroom, and the second with two sleeping spaces.

A rendering of the two-bedroom Cube Two X floor plan. Nestron

The one-bedroom unit can accommodate up to three people, while the two-bedroom home can hold up to four.

Both layouts have an entryway, living room, kitchen and dining room, bathroom, at least one bedroom, and several large windows that keep the tiny home from feeling cramped.

But only the one-bedroom layout has an additional skylight and a double-doored refrigerator. The two-bedroom C2X has a single-door refrigerator instead.

Otherwise, both come "move-in ready" with basic amenities and furniture.

This includes the living room, which comes with a sofa bed with pillows, a projector set in lieu of a television, and storage units.

The bedroom is also fully furnished with a bed set, storage units like a closet and bookshelf, and a table.

Meanwhile, the joint kitchen and dining room has amenities like an electric stove with a range hood, a refrigerator …

… a dining table, and a wall-mounted screen that operates as a small entertainment center and smart home monitor.

Meanwhile, the bathroom has all the classics furnishings, such as a shower, washing machine, and sink.

Some bathroom amenities - specifically the toilet and mirror - can also be upgraded to be "smart."

This upgrade turns an ordinary mirror into a voice and touch-powered unit that can control the home's functions, check personal calendars, and more, according to Toh.

Besides specific smart furniture, Nestron is also currently developing an artificial-intelligence assistant named "Canny."

Eventually, the AI system will be able to complete tasks like brew your morning coffee.

The home also has motion sensor lights inside cabinets and under beds to help cut back on electricity use.

Nestron has already begun manufacturing the futuristic Cube Two X, and will begin shipping out the first builds early next year.

Read the original article on Business Insider