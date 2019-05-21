The popular smartwatch with 30-day battery life is back on sale for $79.99

If you’ve ever tried an Apple Watch or any of the dozens of Android smartwatches out there, we can certainly understand why you’d be skeptical of a smartwatch that claims to have 30-day battery life. Heck, you’re lucky if you can even get 2 days out of most smartwatches. But the Amazfit Bip Smartwatch by Huami really does offer battery life of up to 30 days, depending on how you configure it. And right now, you can get one for just $79.99!

Here are the key details from the product page:

Look as Good as You Feel: With a range of colors and options, the Bip is designed to be worn as an extension of your personal style. Weighing only 1.1oz (32g), and with a bright, transflective always-on 1.28″ display, the Bip can be worn all day

Go the Distance: Use the Amazfit Bip for up to 30 days on a single 2.5-hour charge.

Don’t Miss a Beat: Optical heart rate monitoring and built-in GPS allow you to accurately track in real-time your steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, and quality of sleep. Special sport modes (running, treadmill, cycling and walking) give you even more detailed insights into your most frequent activities.

Be in the Know: The perfect companion to keep you organized and productive all day long. Receive one-way notifications for emails, SMS messages, and incoming phone calls (prompting you to take action on your smartphone), as well as alerts for Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Snap, Slack, weather forecasts, and other mobile apps

Satisfaction Guaranteed: Buy with confidence. Amazfit offers a 30-day refund policy, and 12-month new replacement warranty.

