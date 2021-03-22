Popular spring break beach towns have few COVID-19 restrictions

Dustin Barnes, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Spring break visitors overwhelmed Miami Beach, Florida, over the weekend, resulting in more than 1,000 arrests and an emergency declaration shuttering businesses at 8 p.m.

Miami Beach is expected to extend its state of emergency for the entertainment district with the option to extend weekly through April 13.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for beaches include suggestions for beachgoers to wear face coverings, avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet away from people they don't live with.

Yet some beach hot spots began spring break this year with few, if any, COVID-19 restrictions.

'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

'We got bored and wanted to go on a trip': Tales from a pandemic spring break in Cancun, Mexico

Florida beaches urge COVID-19 protocols but don't require them

Popular Florida spring break destinations such as Daytona Beach and Panama City Beach are open to the public with no COVID-19 mandates in effect.

Officials at both destinations urge beachgoers to follow CDC guidelines for visiting beaches, and the city of Daytona Beach requires all visitors and residents to wear masks indoors except in a home.

Florida did not enact a statewide mask mandate since the pandemic started, leaving the decision to city and county governments. On Sept. 25, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that barred local authorities from issuing fines for noncompliance.

Spring Break 2021: Great for local Florida businesses, but is it risky for people's health?

Video shows maskless crowd at popular Texas spring break locale

Beaches at South Padre Island, Texas, were opened with no COVID-19 restrictions as of March 10. Social distancing protocols and masks were recommended by the city's website.

A video posted Friday on the Clayton's Beach Bar and Grill Facebook page shows a mostly maskless crowd of hundreds attending a concert on South Padre Island.

Spring Break 2021🔥

Posted by Clayton's Beach Bar and Grill on Friday, March 19, 2021

Texas officials in other Gulf Coast beach towns, including Corpus Christi and Port Aransas, announced this month that they increased patrols to monitor potential problems with the expected influx of spring breakers. And a 6 p.m. alcohol curfew was enacted at beaches in Port Aransas, Texas, ahead of spring break.

Gov. Greg Abbott rescinded Texas' statewide mask mandate effective March 10, a decision criticized by public health experts, city and county leaders and President Joe Biden.

President Biden on states lifting mask mandates: 'The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking'

South Carolina beach town requires masks but not at the beach

On March 1, the city of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, another popular destination for college students over spring break, extended its mask mandate through March 31.

But the city's tourism website points out that masks are not required at its beaches as long as proper social distancing is observed.

There hasn't been a statewide mask mandate in South Carolina, but county and city governments have been allowed to enact them.

Los Angeles County beaches do require face coverings

Beaches within Los Angeles County, including the popular spring break destination Long Beach, still require face coverings when visitors are not in the water.

Additionally, gatherings of more than 15 people with more than three households are not allowed.

California enacted a statewide mask mandate last June, and it remains in place "in all public and workplace settings where there is a high risk of exposure," according to its official state website.

Spring break trip: Millions of travelers board flights amid pandemic travel surge

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spring break 2021: Destinations ditch CDC guidelines for beaches

