This Popular Starbucks Drink Was Just Recalled in Several States

Six months after recalling more than 250,000 cases of its Double Shot Espresso drinks due to "inadequate sealing," Starbucks is pulling another beverage from grocery store shelves.

On September 9, Food Safety News reported that PepsiCo Inc.—the company that makes and distributes ready-to-drink Starbucks products—has recalled 221 cases of Starbucks' Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drinks because they may be contaminated with metal fragments.

RELATED: 9 Biggest Food Recalls To Know About Right Now

The recall applies to 15-ounce bottles of the beverage, which were packaged in cases of 12 bottles. The coffee drinks were sold in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas, but the stores that carried the products have not been specified.

While the UPC number and expiration date have also not been provided, the company urges consumers who still have these beverages to return them to their place of purchase. "Foodborne foreign objects that are hard and sharp are likely to cause serious injury or dental injury," the website's announcement reads.

This recall, which was first initiated on August 15, was posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in an enforcement report on September 8. However, the agency has not issued a press release for the recall.

Eat this, not that

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drinks aren't the only Starbucks products that have been removed from sale this summer. In June, the coffee giant issued a voluntary "stop sell" on its new Chicken, Maple Butter&Egg Sandwich because it didn't "meet quality standards." The sandwich was sold in Starbucks locations nationwide.

The decision to get rid of the new sandwich just five days after its launch followed several complaints from customers and employees who reported symptoms of food poisoning after eating it. However, the coffee chain issued a statement that said, "The quality issue that was identified by Starbucks would not lead to foodborne illness and any reports linking the stop sale to illness are inaccurate."