Popular but struggling, local store commits to downtown Buckeye, asks for help

Sophia Martinez has a vision.

Martinez is the owner of Screws and Sparkles, a sort of home goods store located in downtown Buckeye. The popular shop has different items, including clothes, furniture and jewelry. All the items are made by local, rotating vendors. Vendors can stay in the shop for several years or cycle out much faster, Martinez said.

Martinez first opened Screws and Sparkles around six years ago. At the time, the location was only 600 square feet. She moved into a 1,200-square-foot spot and then its 9,000-foot location over the past two years.

Martinez attracted attention on social media when she posted earlier this month that she may have to close the doors to her shop due to the financial strain brought on by high bills, a lack of staff and Martinez's father's long-term health issues.

Martinez asked for $250,000 in donations, leading to some backlash and a significant amount of support.

On Martinez's Facebook post, the vast majority of the comments are positive, although a few criticize her ability to run a business and asking the community for help.

So far, the store has raised around $11,000. While enough hasn't been raised for all of the things Martinez hopes to do, she has been able to get by with the help of volunteers.

While the store accepted online donations for the first week, Martinez ended up deciding to close the link the second week, as her broader goal is to bring people to downtown Buckeye.

While Martinez said she constantly receives comments from people saying her store would be more successful if it were located somewhere that gets more foot traffic like Verrado, she feels a pull to the city's downtown area, which is currently undergoing a revitalization effort.

"You have to be a visionary. You have to be able to see things with your eyes closed and you have to be able to do the work to meet the need," Martinez said.

Sophia Martinez is pictured at Screws and Sparkles in downtown Buckeye on Feb. 26, 2024.

The building that Screws and Sparkles is currently located in was previously vacant for 30 years. The city is currently making an effort to make downtown Buckeye a hub with new restaurants, shops and things to do.

"This is how you revitalize. And sometimes it just takes someone like me to come in and see the potential," Martinez said.

Martinez currently runs the store by herself, as she doesn't have the budget to hire staff. While the store brings in plenty of customers from all over the Valley, Martinez said the lack of attention from the city, as well as the lack of staff, contributed to the store's financial situation.

While the store was in a tight spot in late summer, things came to a head in autumn when Martinez's father was hospitalized with a long-term illness.

With so many other things to worry about, Martinez thought her time in downtown Buckeye was up since it would have been easier to close the doors to the store.

But the line to Screws and Sparkles sometimes wraps around the building, and many of the vendors depend on the store to sell their products. Given the economic impact of closing the store and delays in getting a loan from the bank, Martinez decided to turn to the community for help.

Martinez said she would have paid a price in one of two ways: by being vulnerable with the community or closing the store's doors completely and wondering what would have happened if she had simply asked for help.

Martinez chose the option of being vulnerable, which she says was difficult for her. But it paid off, and Martinez will be able to keep her store open with the help of monetary donations and volunteers helping her run the store.

While the store is now able to stay afloat, its need is still around $250,000, which is also what Martinez is asking from the bank.

While it's a large number, the money won't just go to one thing, such as rent for a certain number of months. The money would allow Martinez to put a sign on the building, hire staff and purchase essentials such as bags.

And donations don't have to be monetary. Five women who sell their products in Screws and Sparkles volunteered to help Martinez run the store.

It's given Martinez more time to spend with her father and do other things like get the online storefront up and running, which is expected to launch in early March. While donations aren't available online, people will be able to purchase merchandise with 100% of the proceeds going to the store.

People can also donate in-store with either cash or credit card. Donors will have the option of leaving a message on a heart sticker that will be posted on the wall.

As for what would be helpful from the city, Martinez said a sign or directories around the downtown area would go a long way, as would fixing the broken streetlights.

For people who plan to visit downtown Buckeye, Martinez has a list of things to do ready. Screws and Sparkles has shopping, community events as well as a coffee bar. And her brother recently opened a cafe and gelato shop just two doors down the street.

She also recommends people drive around the area to look at the old buildings. Hidden Lake is also nearby, which has a lakeside bar with live music and events. Martinez also likes the Buckeye Equestrian and Events Center, which has events like rodeos, as well as the Buckeye Museum, which recently underwent renovations.

Despite the backlash on social media, Martinez doesn't regret the post due to the amount of support that also came in and the increased attention the downtown area is getting.

"I love this so much and I have endured a lot for this town. And I'm misunderstood all the time, and that's okay," Martinez said.

