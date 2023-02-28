Popular sweetener linked to heart attacks, study finds
A study has found that the popular sweetener erythritol was linked to increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.
A common ingredient used as a sugar substitute has been linked to higher rates of heart attack and stroke. CBS2's Dick Brennan has the results of a new study.
Erythritol is the main ingredient in stevia and can also be found in a lot of keto and other low-carb products.
We're looking at the signs and symptoms of a heart attack you need to be aware of as we close out Heart Health Month.
A new study has linked the sugar substitute found in Stevia and many Keto diet products to an increased risk for blood clots, heart attack and stroke. Researchers found that those with higher levels of the sweeter erythritol in their blood had an elevated chance of suffering major cardiac events, including death.
A new study found that a popular zero-calorie sweetener is linked to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. A sugar replacement called erythritol is mixed into popular sweeteners like stevia and truvia, and can be found in a range of foods and drinks. “It’s about 70% as sweet as sugar. So, you’re getting almost the same amount of sweetness with less calories,” said Trey Smith, owner of Smith Advanced Nutrition Enterprise.
High blood levels of erythritol could double the chances of heart disease for those already facing risk factors, although more study is needed to determine a definitive link, according to researchers.
Ratona Harr was teaching a fitness class when she developed a widow maker heart attack. She survived and is now sharing the warning signs she missed.