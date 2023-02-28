Popular sweetener linked to heart attacks, study finds

Associated Press

Dozens of activists, including Greta Thunberg of neighboring Sweden, were blocking the entrance to Norway’s energy ministry in Oslo Monday to protest a wind farm they say hinders the rights of the Sami indigenous people to raise reindeer in Arctic Norway. The protesters from organizations called Young Friends of The Earth Norway and the Norwegian Sami Association’s youth council NSR-Nuorat, say “the ongoing human rights violations” against Sami reindeer herders “must come to an end.” In October 2021, Norway’s Supreme Court ruled that the construction of the wind turbines violated the rights of the Sami people, who have been using the land to raise reindeer for centuries.