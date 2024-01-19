Popular taqueria to close central site in Sacramento County. ‘The heartache is real’

StreetZlan Restaurant will permanently cut the lights to its original location in Galt less than two months after expanding to Elk Grove.

Over the past five years, the original brick-and-motor site at 415 C St. in Galt has whipped up saucy Mexican-style tacos, burritos, sandwiches and salads with a California twist. In a farewell post to customers, the business noted growth and financial stability as major reasons for the upcoming closure.

“To all of our Galt supporters,” the farewell post stated “(t)he time has come and the heartache is real.”

“The support we felt throughout the years goes unmatched, adding that the experiences made at the restaurant will “never be forgotten.”

The Galt site will remain open through Wednesday, Jan. 31. Then all attention will shift to its newest site in Elk Grove’s Main Street Plaza, according to the farewell post.

The restaurant is open five days a week. Business hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Wednesday; from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday; and from noon to 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Owner Erick Silva, who operates the budding business with his wife Jessica, couldn’t be reached for comment.

What’s on the menu at StreetZlan in Elk Grove?

The innovative Cali-Mex restaurant expanded its business in November to 9080 Laguna Main St. in Elk Grove.

Inside, customers will find similar types of flavorful Mexican-style dishes cooked at the Galt location like battered fish tacos served with charred lemon and Pozole, a hearty red chile soup garnished with cabbage, radishes, red onions and sprouts.

According to the restaurant’s online food menu, entrees range from a $7 basket of shoestring French fries tossed in house seasoning and served alongside a cup of ketchup to The Streetzlan Burger assembled with mayonnaise, mustard, pickles and grilled onion.

Garlic parmesan fries ($7) and loaded carnitas street fries with avocado sauce and cilantro ($13) are available, too.

Also on the menu: Streetzlan’s take on bánh mì — a traditional Vietnamese sandwich — assembled with marinated pork, two types of mayonnaise, pickled carrots, serrano peppers and cilantro ($15).

The drink list includes various flavors of agua fresca, a blended fruit drink.

The Elk Grove location is open five days a week, according to OpenTable.

Business hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant closes briefly between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

