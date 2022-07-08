Popular Thai YouTuber, 63, arrested for attempted murder after being on the run for five years

After spending five years on the run, a 63-year-old Thai YouTuber was arrested on Thursday for the attempted murder of a truck driver in 2017.

The Royal Thai police announced that Jantaphan “Taek” Worrachate was arrested at his home in Nontha Buri province of central Thailand for attempted murder and violation of the Firearm Act.

In 2017, Jantaphan shot at a truck for parking in front of his resort accommodation, injuring the driver. The court sentenced him to a five-year prison term; however, he asked for a temporary bail after stating that the incident was an accident and unintentional. He did not return following the temporary release.

The 63-year-old is the father of two famous Thai actors: Jantaphan “Nicky” Nachat and Jantaphan “Mouse” Natcha.

On July 5, 2016, Jantaphan uploaded his first video to a YouTube channel called “Pai91.5 Resort” where he uploaded various videos covering health, food and cooking topics, garnering over 524,000 subscribers.

Puridet Jirapob, the commander of the Central Investigation Bureau, stated that fame does not protect an individual from the law.

“No matter how famous the suspect is, how many famous people the suspects know, how rich they are, or how big their political positions are, they will face the same standard of the law processes and penalties as everyone else,” Puridet was quoted as saying per The Thaiger.

Jantaphan’s arrest was purportedly a part of a Central Investigation Bureau operation called “Suppress Ganger Operation.” An additional 17 suspects were arrested and charged as a part of the operation, inlcuding six murder charges, seven attempted murder charges, three theft charges and one assault charge.

