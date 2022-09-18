Popular TikTok Lawyer Says Soros-Backed Foundation Offered Money for Anti-Trump ‘Propaganda Post’

An attorney with a popular TikTok account says the Good Information Foundation, a nonprofit focused on fighting disinformation, offered to pay him $400 to make an “anti–Donald Trump propaganda post related to the January 6 investigation that is completely not true.”

“I should start out this video by saying I am not a Donald Trump supporter so that should give a little bit of context to where I’m coming from,” Preston Moore said in a video posted to TikTok over the weekend where he shares screenshots of the alleged communication.

Tiktoker claims he was offered $400 to make an anti-Trump video pic.twitter.com/2Sq0Gzo7Ce — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 18, 2022

He explains that he got an email from the Good Information Foundation — which is led by Rick Stengel, former undersecretary of state during the Obama administration — offering $400 for an Instagram post relating to January 6.

After saying he was open to collaboration, he says the group sent him an email including “important notes” and “key messaging” that should be included in the post.

“Remind your followers about the images and scenes from the January 6th insurrection,” the email said.

It then offered an example of what he might say: “You probably saw this [greenscreen of Jan 6th violence] happen but what a lot of people don’t know is that the violence on January 6 was actually planned and paid for by Trump Republicans.”

The email added: “Talk about the many aspects of their plan and the broad involvement of Trump officials, members of Congress [redacted] . . . ”

As an example, the email offers: “The Trump campaign paid literally millions of dollars to make January 6th happen.”

Another point of “key messaging” that the email suggests Moore tell his followers: “It’s important to know that this wasn’t a one day thing—there is an ongoing threat of political violence or MAGA Rebublicans trying to overturn elections.”

Story continues

Moore said that “most importantly” the foundation said that he “must channel all of this on to the manipulation of voter agencies so that I could turn their anger around this event into defiance that would make people more likely to vote in midterms.”

Moore says he responded to the email asking, “What is the basis for the claim that the Trump campaign itself paid millions of dollars to make the January 6 seat at the Capitol happen?”

The foundation seemingly ignored the question in its alleged response, saying he didn’t have to say that if he didn’t want to.

“Sure I am just wondering if there is support for that claim,” Moore replied.

“Let me know if you are interested and the rate works for you,” the foundation responded, again ignoring the question.

Other “important notes” that the organization offered include:

Say ‘criminal conspiracy’, not ‘attempted coup,’ ‘treason’ or ‘insurrection’. Say ‘Trump Republicans’, not ‘Trump and his allies.’ Say ‘January 6 investigation’, not ‘hearing’ or ‘trial.’ Call this an ‘attack on our country’ or an attack on ‘America’ or on ‘Americans’ and a ‘criminal conspiracy,’ ‘committed crime.’ Talk about ‘MAGA Republicans’ etc. Make clear this is ongoing and unresolved, not past and done. Show voter agency, turn the anger into defense.

Moore said in his video that he was not interested after learning more about what the foundation wanted him to include in a post.

“This is the Good Info Foundation,” Moore said. “They boast on their homepage that good information is the lifeblood of a democracy. They further cry that we are in an information crisis. You know the crazy thing about all of that? They’re right.”

National Review has reached out to the Good Information Foundation for comment.

The Good Information Foundation’s website says it is the non-profit arm of Good Information Inc., a public benefit corporation. The corporation launched in October 2021 with the backing of billionaires Reid Hoffman, George Soros, and others, Axios reported at the time.

The CEO and founder of Good Information Inc., according to the report, is former Democratic strategist Tara McGowan. McGowan previously ran ACRONYM, a progressive non-profit that invested in for-profit companies building media and technology solutions for progressive causes. ACRONYM ran a $100 million digital campaign to defeat former president Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

The Good Information Foundation has a Civic News Initiative which includes building “a network of local freelance editors, reporters, content producers and community organizers committed to producing and distributing factual, value-driven news and content to the communities in which they live,” according to its website. “The Good Information Foundation will compensate them to publish their original reporting online and offer the content free of charge to any global, national, state or local news organizations looking to bolster their reporting capacity and coverage within those communities and geographies.”

Further, its stated mission is to “increase the flow of good, factual information online to counter and rebut the spread of misinformation and disinformation.”

The nonprofit explains: “We do this by creating, incubating, funding and lifting up fact-based solutions, voices, programs and initiatives that can be quickly developed, tested and deployed at scale. We are on offense against disinformation.”

More from National Review