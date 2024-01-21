Popular uptown Shelby sandwich shop closing doors

Justin Webber whips up a sandwich from scratch during a photoshoot in the kitchen of his sandwich shop, J-Bird's Deli & Ales.

Community members are feeling a void in uptown Shelby after they said goodbye to a local eatery this week that has been providing food, entertainment and a sense of community since 2016.

J-Bird’s Deli & Ales posted on social media Wednesday that it would be closing its doors Sunday after attempts to negotiate a new lease with the building owner were not successful.

After an outpouring of support from the community, the restaurant ended up closing Saturday due to no more inventory.

The announcement, made on Facebook around 11 a.m. Wednesday, was met with an avalanche of supportive messages, questions about the future and memories of times spent at the community hub. By Thursday morning, the post had attracted over 300 comments and had been shared more than 200 times.

“We hope this message finds you well,” the announcement began. “It is with a mix of emotions that we share some important news about our business. After careful negotiations with our landlord, we regret to inform you that we will not be renewing our lease.”

The message goes on to express gratitude for the unwavering support of J-Bird’s over the years.

“Your patronage has meant the world to us, and we are truly thankful for the relationships we've built,” it said.

J-Bird’s encouraged people to come by, say farewell and have one last Monte Carlo before they closed their doors. The announcement ended on a positive note.

“While this decision was not easy, we believe it opens the door to new opportunities. We are optimistic about the future and exploring alternative paths for our business,” the post said. “We understand the impact this may have on you, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Your understanding and loyalty have been invaluable, and we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"As we navigate this transition, we cherish the memories created with each and every one of you. Our commitment to providing quality service remains unwavering, and we hope to cross paths again in the future.”

The restaurant, which opened in the summer of 2016 at 106 W. Marion St., was the dream and vision of Justin Webber, a Patterson Springs native.

“I’ve always loved making sandwiches,” Webber said during an interview with The Star in 2016. “This has always been my thing. Whenever I was young, that’s what I did. My friends used to come over and beg me to make them sandwiches.”

While the restaurant served as a deli and bar, Webber wanted J-Bird’s to have the relaxed atmosphere of a coffee shop, with chairs and tables, a couch and outdoor seating. And he succeeded. The sandwich shop featured live, local musicians, was the location of the annual lanternfest, and was a popular hangout spot.

According to Cleveland County GIS records, Prime Tip Steakhouse, which was founded in 2009, owns the property along with 10 others in Shelby.

People expressed sorrow in the comments and talked about the good vibe, friendly employees, all the memories shared and how it was a place to relax, hang out with friends and enjoy good food and beer.

"Hope you find a new location soon. I remember when you were doing your business plan to open and how impressed I was by you. You have a great sandwich shop, but are also smart in business. Can’t wait to see your future plans. This gives you an opportunity to review & reset," Phillis White posted.

Jodi Lynn Pottery said it was one of her favorite places to go.

"Hopefully a bigger better door will be open in your future. Your food is delish. Hang on to those recipes. You’ve got something going for you," she said.

Others suggested opening in other locations, such as Boiling Springs, Polkville, Gastonia or even in South Carolina.

"The whole J-bird’s experience has always been awesome. Food and beer is simply, “wholesome goodness”! Sorry that your out of town landlord doesn’t realize what a void this does to us all. Wish you nothing but much success in your endeavors ahead!" posted Will Plaster.

The news follows the closing of Bicycles and its Re-Cycle Canteen more than a year ago in uptown Shelby, another popular hangout spot.

Brian Clark, Julie Clark, Rodger Perry, Maria Padgett and Jonathan Davis all gather at J-Bird's on Thursday evenings and work on old lanterns.

