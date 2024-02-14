Popular Ventura County area trails close after storm causes flood damage, sinkholes

Last week's storm damaged trails, soaked hillsides and left gaping sinkholes at a popular Ventura hiking spot.

Nearby, the National Park Service closed Solstice Canyon, a Malibu hiking area hit hard by mud flows in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Crews are expected to reassess conditions at Solstice later this week, officials said. But Harmon Canyon, off Foothill Road in the Ventura hillsides, is expected to stay closed for at least two weeks.

Even then, only part of the preserve would reopen, said Melissa Baffa, executive director of the Ventura Land Trust, which manages the preserve. Days of rain caused washouts and slides in the upper canyon's steep terrain, she said. A team hiked in to check conditions last weekend.

"We were hoping for the best," said Brian Clark, one of the land trust's board members. "But we were expecting bad news."

What damage did the storm cause?

After nearly 11 inches of rain in just a week, the hillsides were soaked, and muddy water swept down the barranca. The team found washouts, sinkholes and a significant slide over a dirt road, Clark said.

"It pretty much blocks access from that point forward," he said.

The damage looked similar to a year ago when January storms pummeled the hillside canyon. Southern California Edison, which owns towers on the property, spent months repairing the access route, officials said.

Now, the latest storm wiped out much of that work.

When will Harmon Canyon reopen?

In the lower canyon, the soil is less prone to move and the storm caused little damage, according to Clark. The trails are older and more traveled, and the dirt is more compacted, he said.

Once the lower areas dry out, the preserve is expected to partially reopen. With more rain in the forecast, however, that isn't expected to happen for at least a couple of weeks, Baffa said. The creek crossings are the biggest issue in that part of the canyon.

The closure is in place because of safety concerns and also to protect the trails, she said. Hikers or cyclists can cause additional damage if they return too soon.

For more information about Harmon Canyon, go to venturalandtrust.org. Updates about Solstice Canyon will be available at facebook.com/santamonicamtns/.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Harmon Canyon, Solstice Canyon temporarily close after damaging storm