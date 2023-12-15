Popular winter road trip destinations to visit within 2.5 hour drive of Charlotte
This time of year is typically a busy time for travelers, especially around the holidays. If you’re looking for a winter wonderland vacation, there are several popular destinations around the Carolinas that have a lot to offer.
Luckily, many aren’t too far from Charlotte, either. So pack your bags and get ready to hit the road. Here are some popular destinations within a 2.5 hour drive of the city to visit this winter:
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Distance from Charlotte: 79.2 miles
What to do: Admire more than a million twinkling lights at Tanglewood Park’s Festival of Lights, take a holiday evening tour of Old Salem Museums & Garden, or plan your own holiday bar crawl with seasonal drinks from local breweries.
Blowing Rock, North Carolina
Distance from Charlotte: 91.3 miles
What to do: Hit the slopes and go skiing or snowboarding at Appalachian Ski Mtn. resort, check out the annual four-day Blowing Rock WinterFest event, or get in the holiday spirit with Tweetsie Christmas at Tweetsie Railroad amusement park.
Boone, North Carolina
Distance from Charlotte: 99.3 miles
What to do: Take in views of the valley across the Mile High Swinging Bridge, visit the Boone winter farmers market, or catch a holiday movie screening at The Appalachian Theatre.
Greenville, South Carolina
Distance from Charlotte: 101 miles
What to do: Go ice skating in the heart of downtown, see the dazzling lights and festive decor at Holidays at the Zoo, or grab a drink at The Press Room Après Ski Lodge Bar & Lounge winter-themed pop-up bar.
Banner Elk, North Carolina
Distance from Charlotte: 111 miles
What to do: Bundle up for a roller coaster ride through the forests at Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster, enjoy live music by a fire pit at Grandfather Vineyards, or go snow tubing outside of town at Sugar Mountain Resort.
Asheville, North Carolina
Distance from Charlotte: 128 miles
What to do: Check out the Winter Lights show at The North Carolina Arboretum, take a holiday tour at Biltmore Christmas, or warm up and relax in natural hot springs waters at Hot Springs Resort and Spa.