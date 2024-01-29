Popular York soul food restaurant is moving to site of the former Blue Moon

A popular downtown restaurant will be moving to a larger location.

The owners of Skillet2Plate, Lauren and Terrence Days, recently purchased 361 W. Market St., York, which is the former Blue Moon restaurant.

Lauren Days said the move is an effort to rekindle "the essence of our restaurant's origins" by "returning to the style we initially embraced."

"Our foundation was rooted in a delightful dine-in experience, characterized by a warm and inviting atmosphere. Although we commenced our journey at our present location with a vibrant dine-in clientele, it swiftly became apparent that it did not fully cater to our expanding scope of services," she said.

The former Blue Moon Cafe building in the 300 block of West Market Street in York on Jan. 16, 2024. On March 1, it will open as the new location for Skillet2Plate.

The Blue Moon opened in 2006 and was owned and operated by Darrell and Janine Tobin. It underwent a 20-seat, $400,000 bar renovation in early 2018, but by December of that same year it was closed.

Days said that they are currently doing renovations to the restaurant to "revive it to its former glory." They are doing "a complete repaint, with many of the original colors being reintroduced. New art pieces and strategically placed televisions have been incorporated throughout the space, with a particular emphasis on enhancing the dining room and indoor courtyard."

She added that they want to preserve "the rustic charm while infusing a touch of modernism" in the building.

Lauren Days, right, talks about balancing parenting and business with her 16-year-old son Zaire at her restaurant Skillet2Plate Soul Bistro on West Philadelphia Street in York

More on the Blue Moon: York's Blue Moon restaurant recently put in $400,000 renovation - and now it's closed

While this is an exciting and positive move for the restaurant owners, Days said, making the choice to move wasn't an easy one.

"The Susquehanna Commerce Center, along with its owner, Mr. Jack Kay, and the entire community of employees within its walls, has showered us with immense love. However, the allure of stepping into the exquisitely designed space formerly known as the Blue Moon was an opportunity we couldn't overlook," she said.

This isn't the first move for the Days or Skillet2Plate.

They opened the original location at 30 Eberts Lane, York, just weeks before the COVID-19 shutdown. They moved from that location in February 2022 to their current location at 221 W. Philadelphia St. in York.

Skillet2Plate when it was located at 30 Eberts Lane in York.

Days said that they "would have cherished the prospect of maintaining [the current] location as an S2P (Skillet2Plate) Express. Regrettably, given the prevailing challenges in small business employment, realizing this vision is not feasible at the present moment."

The new restaurant is slated to open March 1, which coincides with First Friday. Days said customers can expect to see an extended menu and hours, including a later closing time and Sunday openings, as well as the addition of Sunday brunch events at some point in the future.

"While retaining the beloved favorites that have earned admiration, we are introducing new options, including a diverse selection of pasta and seafood," she said.

Skillet2Plate Soul Bistro on West Philadelphia Street in York.

More on Lauren Days: Food and family: These mother-owned businesses add love and flavor to York County

The Days also owns Sarah Ellen Event Venue, which is located on the same block of the new restaurant location. She said she is grateful for the support of the community during this move.

"Royal Square embraced us warmly, and they are diligently ensuring that the transition unfolds as seamlessly as possible," she said. "We extend heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has backed us in various ways. The anticipation for this new chapter is palpable, and we are thrilled about the unique experiences our customers are set to encounter."

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Skillet2Plate in York PA moving to site of former Blue Moon