Popular YouTuber flees Thailand after allegedly scamming over 6,000 victims out of $55 million

A popular Thai YouTuber who claimed to be a successful forex trader has reportedly left the country after it was discovered that she allegedly defrauded over 6,000 victims out of two billion baht (approximately $55 million).

Natthamon Khongchak, known as Nutty’s Diary on YouTube with a channel boasting over 800,000 subscribers, allegedly fled abroad to Malaysia. Claiming to be a successful forex trader, Natthamon used her platform to lure victims into investing money with the promise of high returns in short periods of time.

The YouTuber would invite investors to deposit money into her account with the promise of 25 percent returns for three-month contracts and 30 percent returns for six-month contracts. For 12-month contracts, Nathhamon would promise a 35 percent return and pledged to pay every month.

Investors begin complaining in April after not receiving the returns as promised. On May 25, Natthamon stated in an Instagram post that she had made a mistake in trading and lost all the money but would pay back her investors.

She then announced on June 24 that she was being sued in two cases and would not be able to pay back the investors if she were to be jailed.

Phaisal Ruangrit, a lawyer assisting fraud victims, stated that one victim alone deposited around 18 million baht ($495,228).

Popular Thai Facebook page Drama-addict claimed on Sunday that the YouTuber fled to Malaysia and that one of her victims offered a 1 million baht (approximately $27,513) award to anyone who could provide information leading to her arrest.

Featured Image via Instagram

