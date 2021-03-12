Popularity of Harry and Meghan plummets in UK after Oprah interview, poll says

Refinery29

Who knows what fall ‘21 holds: We’ve been isolating at home for almost a year now, and with vaccines slowly rolling out, there’s a good chance that we might be out and about come autumn. Or… we also might not! The trickiest fall Fashion Month season to date is well underway, and designers seem to be hedging their bets as well, showing 2021 fashion accessories that toe the line between practical and fun.Everyone’s favorite lazy shoe option, clogs, continued to get the status-shoe treatment, after making headlines for appearing at the Hermès’ Paris Fashion Week show in October. Knitwear designer Victor Glemaud released a take on the wood-soled, orthopedic style as part of the brand’s first footwear release, done in collaboration with Shekudo; Dr. Jill Biden’s and Kate Middleton’s go-to sustainable designer Gabriela Hearst, too, sent out a clog-like loafer at her NYFW show. Princess Diana-esque detachable statement collars, a popular 2020 fall trend, became more winter-proof thanks to the turtleneck accessories at PH5 and 3.1 Phillip Lim — a look that’s not only stylish but also perfect for the scarf-adverse. Bags are only continuing to grow from last season.Below, every fall 2021 accessory trend worth noting.Glorious GlovesElbow-length gloves got the runway treatment this season. While Simone Rocha showed embroidered designs more fit for a red carpet, Miu Miu presented bright, puffer mitts that you could easily (and stylishly) hit the slopes in. Simone RochaPhoto: Courtesy of Simone Rocha.Miu MiuPhoto: Courtesy of Miu Miu.Collina StradaPhoto: Courtesy of Collina Strada.AcnePhoto: Courtesy of Acne. Lifted LoafersThis once-preppy shoe is getting an edgier look thanks to fall's bulky, lug-sole platforms. Not only does this style add extra height but, with a thicker platform, it will take its wearer well into winter. GanniPhoto: Lana Ohrimenko.Tod'sPhoto: Courtesy of Tod's.VersacePhoto: Courtesy of Versace..Alice + oliviaPhoto: Georgia Nerheim.Chunky Chain BagsDoubling as jewelry, statement chains adorned this season's handbags. As if to make the case, Balmain styled bags as neck pillows for its travel-inspired collection, with the strap serving as a necklace of sorts. NanushkaPhoto: Courtesy of Nanushka.Louis VuittonPhoto: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.BalmainPhoto: Courtesy of Balmain.ValentinoPhoto: Courtesy of Valentino.High-Fashion HarnessesIf you loved Timothee Chalamet's sequin harness at the 2019 Golden Globes, you will be excited to learn that the accessory is making a comeback in fall.LoewePhoto: Courtesy of Loewe.GivenchyPhoto: Courtesy of Givenchy.Simone RochaPhoto: Courtesy of Simone Rocha.VersacePhoto: Courtesy of Versace.Indoor-Outdoor SlippersFor the past year, outside shoes have served as inside shoes. Now inside shoes are on the way to become covetable outside shoes, with fluffy slippers and sandals appearing in new collections of Coach, Proenza Schouler, and Altuzarra. CoachPhoto: Juergen Teller.Proenza SchoulerPhoto: Courtesy of Proenza SchoulerAltuzarraPhoto: Jon Ervin.Dsquared2Photo: Courtesy of Dsquared2.Fits-All Bags We didn't think handbags could get any bigger than they did last season but, according to recent runways, fall will be marked by bags of gargantuan proportions.MarniPhoto: Courtesy of Marni.AKNVAS Photo: Courtesy of AKNVAS.FendiPhoto: Courtesy of Fendi.KhaitePhoto: Courtesy of Khaite.Status ClogsMany would argue that clogs never went anywhere — and they would be right! (See: everyone in your neighborhood who’s currently wearing Birkenstocks). This season though, designers put a fashion-forward spin on the “mom shoe” by showing the style paired with elegant knitted matching sets and dresses.Sandy LiangPhoto: Courtesy of Sandy Liang.Victor GlemaudPhoto: Courtesy of Victor Glemaud.Gabriela HearstPhoto: Greg Kessler for Gabriela Hearst Veronica BeardPhoto: Courtesy of Veronica Beard.Huggable BagsWith hugs few and far between, designers have taken to creating outerwear in cloud-like fabrics. This extended to accessories in the form of furry, soft bags that beg to be stroked and held tight.Claudia LiPhoto: Benn Jae.ChanelPhoto: Courtesy of Chanel1017 ALYX 9SMPhoto: Ilya LipkinMarina MosconePhoto: courtesy of Marina Moscone.Bucket HatsRihanna and Hailey Bieber’s favorite hat style is continuing to have a high-fashion moment. Reminiscent of the Kangol styles popular in the ‘80s and '90s, the hat now also comes in a variety of prints and fuzzy textures.R13Photo: Courtesy of R13.In Earnest by Byron LarsPhoto: Courtesy of In Earnest by Byron Lars.ADEAMPhoto: Courtesy of Adeam.Anna SuiPhoto: Courtesy of Anna Sui.Sleek Cowboy BootsClassic cowboys boots in solid black and brown colors — as well as styles in bold prints and mixed materials — appeared at brands like Private Policy and Victor Li. Isabel MarantPhoto: Courtesy of Isabel Marant.Victor LiPhoto: Courtesy of Victor Li.Private PolicyPhoto: Courtesy of Private Policy.DauphinettePhoto: Courtesy of Dauphinette.Hands-Free BagsWhile some designers continued to release enormous bags that almost require three arms to carry, others opted for hands-free styles, ranging from bag necklaces to hand muff-like clutches worn on the arm.Marine SerrePhoto: Courtesy of Marine Serre.StaudPhoto: Courtesy of Staud.Max MaraPhoto: Courtesy of Max Mara.AMBUSHPhoto: Courtesy of AMBUSH.Detachable TurtleneckLast season was all about detachable ruffs and frilly collars. This fall took the trend to new heights, in the form of statement turtlenecks. While PH5 paired a pink collar, looking a little like a chic neck pillow, with a plaid cardigan for a can't-miss look, 3.1 Phillip Lim threw a knit bolero-like accessory over a knit dress for a more subtle and coordinated take on the trend.3.1 Phillip LimPhoto: Courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim.PradaPhoto: Courtesy of Prada.PH5Photo: Lee Kun Seok.TheophilioPhoto; Courtesy of Theophilio.