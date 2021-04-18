‘Popularity of NFTs Shows People Are Ready to Work With Crypto’ — The Week in Quotes

Ana Alexandre
·3 min read

This week in quotes, BeInCrypto looks at several key topics related to the cryptocurrency market.

This past week was an important time for the cryptocurrency markets. As it saw the launch of the Coinbase public listing on the Nasdaq. The move is a step in the right direction as cryptocurrencies look to become more legitimate and user friendly.

This week saw some key figures in the industry discussing their thoughts on mass adoption, central bank digital currencies, NFTs, and accepting bitcoin in the future.

“As the largest and most public-facing American crypto business, Coinbase’s listing brings further publicity and legitimacy to the entire industry. Coinbase acts as a gateway to crypto for many retail investors, and the goal for DeFi projects is to now convert that attention into users,” Rachid Ajaja, CEO and co-founder of AllianceBlock, on Coinbase IPO.

“I believe technology is constantly evolving, and the technology that they’re using currently might become outdated. It might even hinder further technological innovation,” Kazushige Kamiyama, head of the BOJ payment systems department, on digital yuan.

“NFT tokens have gained such popularity because they’re easy for users to understand. They understand what they’re buying and what its value is. That’s what’s usually missing when one thinks about whether or not to invest in cryptocurrency. The popularity of NFT tokens shows that people are ready and willing to work with cryptocurrency.”

Alexander Althausen, CEO of StormGain, on NFTs.

“We’re very excited to use the proceeds of this auction to help further our work developing and improving technology that can protect journalists and their sources, like SecureDrop, our open-source whistleblower submission system,” Trevor Timm, Freedom of the Press Foundation executive director, on Edward Snowden auctioning an NFT called “Stay Free” on the Foundation platform.

“The appearance of global spikes in government debts or inflation concerns further increase the importance of gold in national strategy as a safe-haven asset and as a store of value,” Hungary’s central bank on the gold market.

“A digital euro can only be successful if it meets the needs of Europeans. We will do our best to ensure that a digital euro meets the expectations of citizens highlighted in the public consultation,” Fabio Panetta, ECB Executive Board member, speaking about a digital euro.

“With the strong support of the DeFi community, strategic advisors and partners onboard, we can provide exposure to reputable projects in the DeFi space while offering the best APY options for our ecosystem participants.”

Saeed Hareb Al Darmaki, Middle East-based Sheesha Finance founder, on raising almost $10 million in just two weeks.

“We need to make sure that the conventional wisdom that is wrong about the illicit use of bitcoin (BTC) doesn’t hold us back from pushing forward the technological changes that are going to allow us to keep pace with China,” Michael Morrell, former acting Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), on the use of bitcoin for illicit finance.

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase IPO: A Turning Point For Crypto

    There is buzz that the massive direct listing of Coinbase (COIN) is similar to the Netscape IPO of the mid-1990s. Netscape represented the ushering in of the dot-com boom, whereas the Coinbase offering reflects an inflection point for cryptocurrency. Well, for investors, the analogy should be taken with some caution. Remember, Netscape no longer exists, as it was Google that would ultimately win the war. Despite this, there is certainly considerable enthusiasm for Coinbase shares. When COIN made its public market debut on April 14, the company’s market value exceeded $85 billion. As for the direct listing, this means that Coinbase did not raise any capital in the transaction. Then again, it really does not need any. The fact is that the company is highly profitable. The company recently announced preliminary results for the first quarter, and they were jaw dropping. Revenues soared by 9X to $1.8 billion and net income landed within the range of $730 million to $800 million. To put things into perspective, last year, revenues were $1.28 billion and net income was $322.3 million. Let’s take a closer look at the company. Background On Coinbase Back in the summer of 2012, Brian Armstrong came up with the idea for Coinbase. He wanted to develop a digital wallet to make it possible for anyone to buy and sell Bitcoin. He had the technical skills to build the app as he had previously been a software engineer at Airbnb. However, he wanted to have a co-founder that could bring business and finance experience to the table. So, he used Reddit and connected with Fred Ehrsam, who was a trader at Goldman Sachs. The match was spot on. They would go on to pitch to Y Combinator, with the duo ultimately getting accepted to the startup program and receiving a $150,000 investment. It was a gutsy move as Bitcoin was trading at $6 and was considered a backwater of the financial system. So, how did Coinbase become so successful? Part of the reason was its focus on building a secure and compliant platform, which instilled trust in the marketplace and helped to avoid run-ins with regulators. The strategy was also critical in getting participation from institutional investors. The result is that Coinbase has become the largest crypto marketplace in the U.S., with it boasting 43 million retail investors, 7,000 institutions and 115,000 ecosystem partners that span more than 100 countries. According to Coinbase’s S-1 filing, “Today, the way that we invest, spend, save, and generally manage our money remains cumbersome, inaccessible, expensive, and regionally isolated. In contrast, the internet has transformed our society by connecting the world and enabling the seamless exchange of information. The legacy financial system is struggling to keep pace with the speed of technological advancements in a global and digitally interconnected society, resulting in the need for a new, natively digital financial system.” Analysts Weigh In Looking at the consensus breakdown, only Buy ratings, 4 to be exact, have been assigned in the last three months. So, the consensus rating is a Strong Buy. Given the $536 average analyst price target, shares could surge 57% in the year ahead. (See Coinbase stock analysis on TipRanks) Bottom Line Regardless of the success of Coinbase, there are still notable risk factors. Cryptocurrencies are still in the early stages of development and volatility is likely to continue. In 2019, Coinbase posted a loss of $31 million because of the plunge in Bitcoin. Another nagging issue is the potential for regulation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen seems to be no fan of cryptocurrencies. There has also been skepticism from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. This week, he noted, “[Cryptocurrencies are] really vehicles for speculation. They’re not really being actively used as payments.” On top of this, there is a relatively high fee structure, which could be tough to sustain. Just look at what has happened with equities trading. In response to Robinhood’s zero commission strategy, other brokerages had little choice but to follow suit. In other words, even if cryptos experience continued growth, this may not be enough to keep up the momentum for Coinbase. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Tom Taulli did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Immutable X Saves NFT Traders $1.3 Million in Gas Fees

    Immutable X has announced that it has saved traders of NFTs over $1.3 million in gas fees. Thanks to its launch of Immutable X.

  • Paris Hilton Launches Own NFTs, Selling for Over $1.11 Million

    Celebrity Paris Hilton has joined the non-fungible token (NFT) movement by launching her very own NFT collection.

  • Paris Hilton says 'humiliating' sex tape 'will hurt me for the rest of my life'

    Paris Hilton says she 'felt like my life was over' when a sex tape she filmed with her partner leaked online in 2003.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Rep. Cleaver: Missouri can’t afford politicians disobeying the voters on Medicaid

    Other red states have learned that expanding Medicaid is an economic plus, not a drain.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Police killed their loved ones. Now they're hopeful of a conviction of the officer charged in death of George Floyd

    It's a club no one wants to join. These Black families have lost loved ones to police brutality. The Chauvin trial could bring justice.

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • A68 iceberg that was once world’s largest melts away

    Small fragments no longer worth tracking, US National Ice Center says

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Second World War plane goes down in ocean during Florida airshow

    The plane, a single-engine TBM Avenger, made a ‘soft’ landing in the shallow water

  • Canada's immigration initiative for Hong Kong residents receives over 500 applications early on

    In November, the Canadian government said it would make it easier for Hong Kong youth to study and work in Canada in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony. "In the first three weeks that the program was open (Feb. 8 to Feb. 28), IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) received 503 applications for work permits and 10 applications for work permit extensions," press secretary Alexander Cohen said in an emailed statement.

  • WATCH: US regulator released a terrifying video of a child being dragged under a Peloton treadmill to drive home their urgent warning about the equipment

    The US Consumer Product Safety Commission warned consumers to stop using their Peloton Tread+ after incidents of children being sucked underneath.

  • John Kerry apologises for Donald Trump’s ‘renegade’ stance on climate crisis

    “We are very sorry for the last four years,” US climate envoy John Kerry said

  • EMS: 3 adults fatally shot in Austin, no suspect in custody

    Three people were fatally shot in Austin on Sunday and no suspects are in custody, emergency responders said. The Austin-Travis County EMS said it has received no reports of other victims. EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said early Sunday afternoon that it was still an active scene and that no arrests have been made.

  • MyPillow guy’s free speech site bans curse words

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • NASCAR at Richmond live updates: Martin Truex Jr. starting on the pole

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Richmond Raceway.

  • US and China commit to tackling climate crisis ‘with seriousness and urgency it demands’

    The world’s two biggest polluters have agreed to ramp up their ‘respective actions’ to combat climate change

  • U.S. pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be felt the most in poor countries

    Experts said that while the pause on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine may make sense for the U.S., stoppages in poorer countries would end up costing lives.