Population decline releases county from planning requirements

Oct. 16—CUMBERLAND — Allegany County will no longer be eligible for federal transportation planning assistance following a record 9.3% drop in population from 2010 to 2020.

News that the county will no longer be required to be part of the federal Metropolitan Planning Organization was disclosed at a recent meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners.

The MPO is a part of the Federal Transit Administration. The loss of MPO status makes the county no longer eligible for certain planning requirements and assistance through the MPO.

"I'm here today to present a resolution to disband The Cumberland area Metropolitan Planning Organization," said Dan DeWitt, county engineer. "The reason there is a MPO in the Cumberland area is a result of the 1980 census that resulted in us having a population that met the density that required us to have a MPO."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

According to the U.S. Census, the county population fell from 75,087 in 2010 to 68,106 in 2020. The decrease represents a 9.3% drop in population, the largest ever decline since census taking began in 1790.

Allegany County's highest ever population census was in 1950 when 89,556 people lived in the county. Prior to the record decline between 2010 and 2020, the largest decrease in population took place between 1950 and 1960 when the population fell 6%.

"Based on the 2020 census we no longer have that population density to necessitate us having a MPO," said DeWitt.

The MPO requires a population of at least 50,000 to be included in the MPO program. Although the county exceeds 50,000, the MPO is based on density and the population center between Cumberland and Frostburg fell below 50,000.

However, DeWitt said the county will continue to work with the Federal Highway Administration on transportation projects.

"A lot of the advantages we enjoy between the various organizations will remain," he said. "In fact, it will eliminate some of the administrative redundancies we need to go through in order to pursue projects we want to pursue."

Commissioner William Atkinson asked, "If the population would go back up in 2030 then this could come back around, correct?"

"Subsequent to the 2030 census with population (rising) we would be in a position to reestablish some of the things we pursue with (MPO)," said DeWitt. "Those are the planning and study involved that we are not seeing at the moment. But, a lot of what most of MPO planning groups typically pursue, we would be able to continue doing that."

Jason Bennett, county administrator, said although the county would not be in the MPO anymore, it will still have grant opportunities through the Maryland Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration and Federal Bridge Program.

"When we first heard this news we were a little taken aback," said Bennett. "We were a little worried about the loss of major transit funding and other things, but it is not. Thankfully we are not losing out."

"If anything it should make some of the steps we have to go through here on the local level easier for us to be able to pursue some federal funding for bridge projects and other transportation," said DeWitt. "It will be more straightforward moving ahead."

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.