What is the population of New Hampshire? How many can vote in Tuesday's primary election

Shortly after the Iowa caucuses, the New Hampshire presidential primary commenced on Tuesday kicking off the U.S. nominating process.

Voters will decide which candidates receive the twenty-two delegates in the race to be the GOP nominee. The statewide vote will determine how delegates are allocated proportionally. A candidate can receive delegates with a 10% threshold even if they don't earn the most votes.

The state has hosted the first primary in the nation for over a century, and in 1975 a state law gave the contest a permanent spot on the election calendar.

Check the status of the Republican race in New Hampshire's presidential primary right here.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley appears with Gov. Chris Sununu at New Hampshire primary polls at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton on Jan. 23, 2024.

New Hampshire is the 10th smallest state by population in the U.S, according to World Population Review. Data from the Independent Voter Project shows the state has 1,000,925 registered voters.

Population of New Hampshire 2023

The population estimate of the New Hampshire was 1,402,054 as of July 1, 2023, according to U.S. Census.

Out of around 1,000,925 registered voters, 30.28% are part of the Democratic Party and 29.82% are with the Republican Party, according to the Independent Voter Project.

About 399,395 voters (39.90%) are unaffiliated with either political party,

New Hampshire primary: See live updates and results as voters hit the polls in final hours

Town with population of six favors Nikki Haley

All six of the registered voters in the tiny unincorporated town of Dixville Notch casted ballots for former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley in the primary race. The handful of voters also make up the town's population.

"Proud to have earned the votes of the residents of historic Dixville Notch!" Haley wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Current NH vote tally:

Haley: 6

Trump: 0



In case you weren’t awake at midnight and missed it…Proud to have earned the votes of the residents of historic Dixville Notch! 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/sgWnbsApRI — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 23, 2024

Les Otten, owner of the Balsams Resort that served as the polling location, said every community in the U.S. should follow suit with 100% participation.

"None of the six of us can complain about the outcome of the election, because we’ve participated," Otten said.

New Hampshire primary results

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is the population of New Hampshire and registered primary voters?