Population Health Management Market to Register a CAGR of an Excellent CAGR of 19.9% USD 91.43 Billion by 2026; Increasing Healthcare Facilities to Bode well for the Market States Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
Key Prominent Players Covered in the Population Health Management Market Research Report Are Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Koninklijke Philips N.V. and other key market players.

Pune, India, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global population health management market size is predicted to reach USD 91.43 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 21.40 billion in 2018. The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 13.84 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and greater adoption of healthcare IT.


KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

  • February 2020 – Pillo Health announced the launch of their product offering of Pillo Remotely, a population health data and device manager which enables better visibility into home health habits, for better participation of the patients in their treatment plans.

  • December 2019 – Humana and Koninklijke Philips NV announced their participation for the improvement of care provided to high-risk Medicare Advantage members by the implementation of two new programs that support Koninklijke Philips NV’s population health management and remote patient monitoring solutions.


The rising shift from fee-for-service (FFS) to a value-based payment (VBP) in healthcare will have a positive impact on the population health management (PHM) market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding value-based payment (VBP) and its holistic approach, which allows clinical outcomes and reimbursement from insurance companies.

Thus, the shift from conventional fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to value-based payment (VBP) reimbursement will enable speedy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the effective accessibility of population health management over diverse specialties and various healthcare institutions will boost the population health management (PHM) market trends.


Agreement Between Geisinger and Cerner to Foster Growth

The focus by key players to launch innovative new population health management software and solutions will create new opportunities for the population health management (PHM) market revenue in the forthcoming years.

For instance, in October 2019, Geisinger, a regional health care provider and Cerner, an American supplier of health information technology solutions, services, devices, and hardware announced a ten-year agreement to expand the use of HealtheIntent platform for improved outcomes and diverse delivery network.


Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure to Support Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 13.84 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and greater adoption of healthcare IT.

The presence of major market players and their products in the region will aid growth in North America. The rising awareness among the patient population towards population health management and home healthcare will enable growth in North America. The market in Europe and Asia-Pacific is expected to witness steady growth owing to the lower initial adoption and of population health management.


The Report Lists the Key Main Companies in the PHM Market

  • Cerner Corporation

  • Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

  • GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.


Global Population Health Management Market Segmentation:

By Component

• Software

• Services

By Platform

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

By End User

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)


