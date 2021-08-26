Porch gunman faces no charges after incident, gun taken away

Aug. 26—PLATTSBURGH — The man who was seen wielding a shotgun on a front porch and reportedly aiming it at someone passing by on Miller Street Tuesday has faced no charges for the incident.

Plattsburgh City Police has identified the man as Matthew Gehrig.

Casey Nolan said Gehrig walked off his porch with a shotgun aimed at him while he was driving to the post office Tuesday afternoon.

"He was pointing it right towards me," Nolan said.

He also remembered Gehrig yelling something at him.

"I didn't really hear what he yelled. I think it was something like, 'You don't belong here. You're not supposed to be here, don't come here,' or something along those lines," Nolan said.

Nolan said he drove away and called for police, which he said arrived within seconds.

City Police said it was investigating an active burglary complaint on Miller Street when Gehrig was out on the porch.

"While conducting this investigation, Police members, along with members of the community, noticed a male in possession of a long gun standing on a porch adjacent to the scene they were occupying," Lt. Jarrod Trombley said in an email statement.

"The male in question was not only holding what was later identified as a shotgun, but was also donning a military style outer vest. Officers made their approach, disarmed and detained the male without any injury or further incident."

Nolan remembered seeing shotguns shells draped across his chest as well, he said.

After Gehrig was taken to the Plattsburgh Police Department and provided officers with a statement, no charges were filed, Trombley said, although his shotgun was taken pending further investigation.

"Our officers utilized their de-escalation training and averted a potentially extreme situation," Trombley said. "This is a perfect example of the high level of training and professionalism our local Department provides to the community it serves."

