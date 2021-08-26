Porch gunman faces no charges after incident, gun taken away

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fernando Alba, The Press-Republican, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aug. 26—PLATTSBURGH — The man who was seen wielding a shotgun on a front porch and reportedly aiming it at someone passing by on Miller Street Tuesday has faced no charges for the incident.

Plattsburgh City Police has identified the man as Matthew Gehrig.

Casey Nolan said Gehrig walked off his porch with a shotgun aimed at him while he was driving to the post office Tuesday afternoon.

"He was pointing it right towards me," Nolan said.

He also remembered Gehrig yelling something at him.

"I didn't really hear what he yelled. I think it was something like, 'You don't belong here. You're not supposed to be here, don't come here,' or something along those lines," Nolan said.

Nolan said he drove away and called for police, which he said arrived within seconds.

City Police said it was investigating an active burglary complaint on Miller Street when Gehrig was out on the porch.

"While conducting this investigation, Police members, along with members of the community, noticed a male in possession of a long gun standing on a porch adjacent to the scene they were occupying," Lt. Jarrod Trombley said in an email statement.

"The male in question was not only holding what was later identified as a shotgun, but was also donning a military style outer vest. Officers made their approach, disarmed and detained the male without any injury or further incident."

Nolan remembered seeing shotguns shells draped across his chest as well, he said.

After Gehrig was taken to the Plattsburgh Police Department and provided officers with a statement, no charges were filed, Trombley said, although his shotgun was taken pending further investigation.

"Our officers utilized their de-escalation training and averted a potentially extreme situation," Trombley said. "This is a perfect example of the high level of training and professionalism our local Department provides to the community it serves."

Email Fernando Alba:

falba@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @byfernandoalba

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-China's property crackdown stalks credit markets

    China's push to wean property developers from excessive borrowing is spilling over into loan losses at banks and pain in credit markets as cash-strapped builders fall into distress, raising the risk of fallout rippling across the economy. The regulatory push is the latest in years of efforts to reduce risks in the real estate sector and, as with crackdowns roiling the internet and education sectors, has not been formally announced. "The government is engineering a gradual decoupling between China's economy and the real estate sector by reducing its importance," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ.

  • Half of US workers favor employee shot mandate: AP-NORC poll

    Half of American workers are in favor of vaccine requirements at their workplaces, according to a new poll, at a time when such mandates gain traction following the federal government's full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about 59% of remote workers favor vaccine requirements in their own workplaces, compared with 47% of those who are currently working in person. About 6 in 10 college graduates, who are more likely to have jobs that can be done remotely, support both mask and vaccine mandates at their workplaces, compared with about 4 in 10 workers without college degrees.

  • Judge sanctions one-time Trump lawyer Sidney Powell over lawsuit

    Judge Linda Parker called Powell's lawsuit in Michigan "a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process."

  • Factbox: Evacuations from Afghanistan by country

    In total, around 88,000 people have been airlifted from Kabul airport since evacuation efforts began, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. The U.S. military will continue evacuating people from Kabul airport until Aug. 31 if needed, but will prioritize the removal of U.S. troops and military equipment on the last couple of days, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. A total of 4,400 American nationals have so far been evacuated from Kabul, its spokesman said, but he did not know how many were still there.

  • Report: Evidence of extensive corrosion in collapsed condo

    Video released by a team of federal investigators shows more evidence of extensive corrosion and overcrowded concrete reinforcement in a Miami-area condominium that collapsed in June, killing 98 people. The National Institute of Standards and Technology also announced Wednesday it will conduct a five-pronged investigation into the Champlain Towers South collapse, which will be led by Judith Mitrani-Reiser. The video shows densely packed steel reinforcement in various sections of the building, along with extensive corrosion where one column met the building’s foundation.

  • A Mural Was Painted to Honor King Von, But Police Are Trying to Take It Down

    A mural was painted in King Von's old neighborhood in Chicago to honor the late rapper's life, but police are trying to get it taken down. Here's the story.

  • This Texas Teen Beat a Murder Rap. Now She’s Wanted for Torching Couple.

    Houston Police DepartmentA young woman in Texas who beat murder charges last year in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman with disabilities is now wanted by police after allegedly breaking into a couple’s suburban Houston home, dousing them with a liquid, and setting them ablaze.Authorities on Monday named Emma Presler, 19, as the prime suspect in the horrific Aug. 6 incident, which left 33-year-old Devin Graham dead and his wife, 26-year-old Karissa Lindros, hospitalized with burns across

  • U.S. Army Sergeant Found Guilty of Assaulting Black Man

    Jonathan Pentland, a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army, was found guilty of third-degree assault and battery after pushing a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood back in April.

  • Father shot and killed by guard over parking argument, officials say

    As the man's 12-year-old daughter shopped inside Walgreens, he was parked near the doors when the guard confronted him, deputies say.

  • Scott Peterson's Sister-in-Law Claims New Evidence Will Prove His Innocence

    As Scott Peterson seeks a new trial, his sister-in-law Janey is speaking out about her belief that he is innocent of murdering wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son.

  • 2 wounded, suspect dead after shooting at Redondo Beach Pier

    A suspect is dead following a shooting at the Redondo Beach Pier in which two people were injured Wednesday evening, officials said.

  • LAPD searching for stabbing suspect in attack caught on video

    The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a violent stabbing that was caught on video.

  • Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

    A gunman fatally shot a tourist eating dinner with his family at a Miami Beach restaurant as the man protected his 1-year-old son, police and a family member said. Tamarius Blair Davis, 22, of Norcross, Georgia, told investigators he shot Dustin Wakefield, 21, on Tuesday night because he “was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered,” according to his arrest report. Mike Wakefield, the victim’s uncle, told the Miami Herald that Dustin Wakefield died protecting his young son.

  • Oklahoma attempted robber shot, killed by potential victim in movie theater parking lot: police

    Authorities say a couple was approached by the suspect late Monday night, at which point a man brandished a weapon and fired.

  • Authorities are conducting a manhunt for a police colonel nicknamed 'Jo Ferrari' who they say was caught on tape torturing a drug dealer to death

    Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon was filmed demanding $60,000 from the suspect for his release, and then ordered other officers to put a plastic bag over the suspect's head and beat him.

  • ‘I am (likely) the world’s most stupid person’: Former Microsoft and Amazon executive sentenced to 2 years for filing over $5 million in fake PPP loans

    A one-time executive at both Microsoft MSFT and Amazon has been sentenced to two years in prison for falsely filing for nearly $5.5 million in PPP loans for a group of startups that didn’t really exist, prosecutors said. Mukund Mohan, 48, of Clyde Hill, Washington, who describes himself on his website as an “investment literary coach,” pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud and money laundering in the scheme in which he submitted eight applications for government loans to support his purported businesses. Five were ultimately approved and Mohan received $1.8 million.

  • Judge Drops Bombshell, Declares Mistrial for Fraudster Avenatti

    Spencer Platt/GettyA federal judge in California has granted disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti a mistrial in a case accusing him of siphoning millions from his own clients.On Tuesday, Judge James V. Selna ruled that federal prosecutors in Santa Ana failed to turn over evidence to Avenatti before his wire fraud trial—including data from a law firm bookkeeping software program called Tabs, or Tax and Bookkeeping Solutions.Selna set a new trial date for Oct. 12, along with a pretrial conference for

  • Mysuru gang rape: India student being treated in hospital

    The woman was earlier reported to be "critical" but police in Mysuru city now say she's "out of danger".

  • A South Beach tourist was shot to death. Suspect told police he was ‘high on mushrooms.’

    A 22-year-old man who shot and killed a Colorado tourist inside a South Beach restaurant says he was “high on mushrooms which made him feel empowered,” according to an arrest report.

  • Josh Duggar wants a judge to block pictures of his feet from being used in his child-pornography trial

    The feds took photos of Josh Duggar's hands and feet when they arrested him on child pornography charges. His defense team isn't happy about it.