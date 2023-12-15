Porch piracy penalties upgraded in Pennsylvania. What residents need to know

Porch pirate banditry — with some reports indicating that more than 20% of all Pennsylvanians report being victimized by delivery-snatching grinches who swipe deliveries from Amazon, FedEx, UPS and USPS right off the doorsteps of victims — will now incur stiffer penalties, thanks to a amended bill recently signed by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

The bill, introduced by Bucks County State Rep. Frank Ferry, R-6, amends Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Statute, and went into effect on Thursday, Dec. 14.

"The average cost of a package stolen in Pennsylvania is $43 and close to 2 million Pennsylvanians have experienced this crime," read a portion of Farry's memo. "The financial toll can hurt many everyday Pennsylvanians but there is also the emotional distress of having your personal property violated by these pirates.

"These issues continue to get worse since 2020 with the major increases and new accessibility to online/remote shopping."

Here's everything else to know about the new law, and ways to protect yourself from being victimized.

Porch piracy penalty in Pennsylvania scales up to felony, prior offenses considered

There is now an escalating penalty scale for porch piracy in the state.

According to the amended law, it will be a summary offense if it was a first-time offense and the value of the stolen delivery was less than $200.

It will then be a second degree misdemeanor if it is a second offense and the value of the stolen delivery was less than $200.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs bill sponsored by State Sen. Frank Farry that increases the penalties for porch piracy. The amended law went into effect on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The penalties escalate from there, especially if the value of the stolen merchandise exceeds $200.

The law notes It will be a first degree misdemeanor if it is a first or second offense and the value of the stolen delivery was more than $200.

Offenders will be charged with a third degree felony if they have been previously found guilty of three such porch piracy charges, or if the value of the stolen delivery was more than $2,000.

Porch piracy n Bucks County: It's the season for giving ... and taking, as porch piracy returns

"With online shopping being a growing method of commerce, package thefts have been on the rise nationwide. It’s time to hold these thieves accountable,” Farry said. “This bill focuses on repeat offenders by using a grading system that would increase the penalties if the thief had prior convictions for theft of mail."

The porch piracy problem

A recent Forbes report notes the average value of a stolen package is around $50. Forty percent of all packages stolen are valued between $50 to $100, going as far as declararing that porch piracy has become an epidemic in this country, with 67% of Americans falling victim.

Some 22% have had more than one package stolen and 11% had three or more stolen.

Porch...bear?: Not your average porch pirate: Watch the moment a bear steals a family's Uber Eats order

And in its annual report released juste earlier this week, security review firm Security.org reports that 44 million Americans were victimized by porch piracy in the last three months alone.

How to protect yourself from porch piracy

There are a few commonsense tasks people could take to help prevent being victimized by porch piracy.

Protect yourself from porch piracy: Eight ways to protect yourself from porch pirates

In another report, Forbes recommends installing visible cameras on your porch; leaving instructions wit delivery personnel to conceal packages; use a porch lock box; diligently track packages; require signatures fro deliveries; coordinate with neighbors; have deliveries sent to the office; and requesting packages be delivered to a official pick-up station.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Shapiro signs bill upgrading penalties for porch piracy. What to know