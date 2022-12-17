Porch pirate arrested for stealing holiday packages from several Ga. houses, deputies say

A Jackson County man is in custody after stealing packages off of porches across the county, according to deputies.

Deputies say James William Ford, 39, nabbed holiday packages off of doorsteps in West Jackson, Hoschton, Pendergrass and Jefferson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say they conducted a search warrant at a West Jackson home and found several of the stolen packages.

Investigators say they are trying to identify the rightful owners and get them their packages in time for Christmas.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ford is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges of porch piracy and theft by taking.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: