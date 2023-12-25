Porch pirate caught on camera stealing, Yukon couple takes matters into their own hands

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — A porch pirate was caught on camera stealing packages in broad daylight.

Darriyn Hackbarth said she’s heard stories and never thought it would happen to her, until it did. So she did everything she could to ensure this porch pirate did not get away.

“Mind-blown,” said Hackbarth.

Hackbarth was at work when she received a text from her boyfriend who was at their home near Britton and Mustang Road.

“It was like hey, someone just stole a package at our front door,” explained Hackbarth.

Security footage captures the moment a porch pirate walks up to her front door, shortly after a large package was delivered and then walking away with it.

“I was in utter freak out mode,” said Hackbarth. “I’ve never had a package stolen, ever.”

The package was a Christmas gift from family in Indiana.

Hackbarth was heartbroken and posted the security footage on social media asking for help.

“I was like we’re probably not gonna find this,” said Hackbarth.

But, they did.

“I was contacted by police officers that live in the neighborhood and then other people that had local tips,” said Hackbarth.

Hackbarth and her boyfriend decided to take matters into their own hands and confronted the thief.

“I was able to find that person, go to their house and actually retrieve the items, then help other people hopefully retrieve their things,” said Hackbarth.

She said the man eventually gave up the package and was able to get all her gifts back.

Hackbarth said not only was this a lesson learned with gratitude, but a Christmas miracle.

“I’ve never heard any porch pirate stories that people get their stuff back, so I was extremely grateful when we were able too,” added Hackbarth. “I think it was absolutely amazing and I appreciate the community.”

Hackbarth said it’s probably not a good idea to take these matters into your own hands and recommends contacting the police.

