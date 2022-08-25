Porch pirate driving box truck around Newnan nabbing packages

Police in Newnan are searching for a porch pirate caught on surveillance camera stealing packages from a doorstep.

Officers say the man seen in photos they shared on social media pulled up in front of a house in a box truck last week.

They say the man grabbed a large box off the doorstep and loaded it into the box truck before driving away with it.

The homeowner told police that they did not have anything scheduled to be picked up from her home.

The white truck is described as having a lift gate on the back.

Police say there were no witnesses and the surveillance camera was not able to capture any images of the truck’s license place.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact investigators here.

