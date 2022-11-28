Porch pirate steals packages from Memphis home, police say

Police are looking for a porch pirate who stole several packages from a Memphis home earlier in the week.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the thefts were reported around 4:15 p.m. at a home on Shady Grove Road near South White Station Road.

Video surveillance caught a man jumping out of a four-door GM pickup truck and running to the front door, police said. The man grabbed several packages before running back to the truck and driving away.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

