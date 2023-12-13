Porch pirates are out in force in NY. How to keep them from stealing your holiday packages

As you shop for gifts this holiday season, make sure to prepare for when those packages arrive at your front door to prevent porch pirates from stealing your delivered goods — and possibly your identity.

Thanksgiving weekend brought record levels of consumer spending, according to the National Retail Federation,. The increase could lead to more packages being delivered and a possible rise in thefts of packages from porches and homes, the New York State Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) said.

“As the holiday shopping season is upon us, and online commerce continues to grow, it presents another opportunity for criminals to steal,” New York State Police Acting Superintendent Dominick Chiumento said.

“Thieves have no boundaries, and this includes snatching packages off porches and driveways. Remember to always track your packages, schedule deliveries when someone will be home, or have a neighbor assist. Be mindful of what you see in and around your neighborhood, and take note of suspicious behavior, vehicles, plates and activity. Report anything out of the ordinary to law enforcement. Partnered together, we can ensure that special gift gets to where it needs to this year.”

If a package is sent through the Postal Service, it becomes the responsibility of the recipient once it is delivered.

Here's how to ensure the safe delivery of your packages and what to do if your package has been stolen.

The New York State Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection wants New Yorkers to protect themselves from package theft this holiday season.

Keep track of your packages

Delivery companies offer real-time tracking and the option to receive customized alerts to help you stay on top of your holiday shipments, according to the DCP.

FedEx offers free sign-up for their FedEx Delivery Manager to help ensure the secure delivery of shipments. And the United Parcel Service's UPS My Choice is a free service that gives you visibility and control of your packages.

Amazon customers can track their packages through the Amazon app after the order is placed, an Amazon spokesperson said.

Schedule shipments when someone is home

If the online retailer or delivery company shipping your package allows you to schedule a specific delivery timeframe, choose a time when someone will be home, the DPC advises.

For example, Amazon's Estimated Delivery Window service provides customers with a two to four hour timeframe as to when your order may be delivered.

But while waiting for your package to arrive, closely monitor the delivery's progress via tracking links and bring your shipment inside as soon as possible to limit the window of vulnerability.

Enlist your neighbor's help

If no one can be home when your package is expected to arrive, the DCP says to ask a trusted neighbor to keep an eye out for the delivery.

The USPS also has an option which allows customers to provide delivery instructions online and authorize the carrier to leave it in a specified location.

Monitor your front door with security or doorbell cameras

While the camera's presence may not deter thieves from stealing your package, a camera can help you keep track of when your shipments are delivered, allowing you to retrieve them quickly, according to the DCP.

And if your package is stolen, video recording of the incident can be shared with police. You can also alert your local postal inspectors by calling 877-876-2455, the USPS says.

"Any kind of video footage — porch cameras or garage floodlight cameras — those are great," says Monroe County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brendan Hurley. "It's cliché but a picture's worth a thousand words."

Consider alternate delivery options

Most delivery companies have alternate pickup and delivery options available, the DCP states, including a "ship to store" choice. Those having items delivered through USPS and UPS can choose to have packages held at their local Post Office or UPS store.

Package lockers, lockboxes and smart lockers can also help to keep your packages safe. And if you know you're going to be on vacation, request a vacation hold on all shipments.

Amazon Lockers, which provide secure package pickup, are located throughout the country, according to an Amazon representative, and Amazon Prime members have the option to receive deliveries directly into their garages through the company's key-in garage delivery option.

Require a delivery confirmation signature or photo

Although it may be a pricier option, consider requesting a signature for packages to ensure they're not left unattended when they're delivered, the DCP said.

USPS has a signature confirmation option which requires the recipient's first initial and last name at the time of delivery and both UPS and FedEx have photo proof of delivery programs where pictures are taken of your delivery and shared with you once it arrives, representatives for the companies said.

Beware of phishing attempts

Scammers commonly use phishing emails and text messages at this time of year to impersonate delivery companies, banking and credit card companies and other large retailers, which often include links to websites attempting to steal your information.

Instead of clicking on the link provided in the email or text message, always open a browser and type the company's website address yourself to check its validity.

What you should do if your packages get stolen

Report the theft to your local law enforcement agency and contact the shipper for potential reimbursement or reshipping of another item, according to a UPS spokesperson.

For stolen mail, report it as soon as possible by submitting an online complaint to the Postal Inspection Service at uspis.gov or by calling 877-876-2455.

