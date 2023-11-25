Porch pirates are a major concern this holiday season, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As holiday deliveries start to arrive on your doorstep, porch pirates are a major concern.

According to a Security.org survey, porch pirates stole $8 billion of goods this past year.

“We know that porch pirates will be out in full force,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

Porch pirates caught on camera time after time snatching deliveries from people’s homes and getting away. Ahead of thanksgiving, Chief Bercaw put out the warning.

“Make sure you have somebody there that can pick up your packages for you,” said Bercaw.

Here are some tips from the experts, so you don’t become a victim:

Bring packages inside promptly

Make it clear that your property is under surveillance

Leave specific drop off instructions

Consider having your package delivered to your workplace or a secure pickup location

“If you’re having a package delivered and you see people in the neighborhood that don’t necessarily look like they belong and they’re walking up to peoples porches, we want to know about that,” said Bercaw.

If a porch pirate has stolen a package off your property, experts said, first, make sure the package was delivered, then notify the seller and shipping company and file a police report.

