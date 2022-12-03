Porch pirates are stealing Christmas (and your packages). Here’s how you can stop them

With Christmas less than a month away and Black Friday and Cyber Monday not far in the rearview mirror, it’s one of the busiest times of year for online shopping and delivery.

But that also means it’s the busiest time of the year for so-called porch pirates — thieves who steal packages left outside homes by couriers.

In a study conducted by marketing insights agency C+R Research of over 2,000 participants, 67% reported having at least one package stolen in 2022, while 90% said they receive at least one package delivery per month. C+R Research conducted the study in September ahead of the holiday season, which found that 84% of Americans plan to have at least one package delivered by mail over the next month.

Boise residents have already been feeling the impact of porch pirates.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 22-year-old man on Nov. 25 in connection with a string of package thefts around the Lake Hazel and Cloverdale Roads region in south Boise. Deputies arrested the individual after identifying them from security camera footage and cellphone video footage from neighbors.

Following the arrest, deputies found several stolen packages and returned them to their owners. The individual arrested is being held in the Ada County Jail on a felony grand theft charge on a $10,000 bond.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office published a list of tips to help prevent package theft:

Track the progress of your package and sign up for text message alerts through UPS or the United States Post Service for real-time updates on your package’s location.

Ask a neighbor to keep an eye out for your deliveries and to pick them up for you if you won’t be home.

If you don’t want to ask a neighbor, send the package to a friend or family member who will be home to pick it up.

If you won’t be home for a longer period of time, you can request for USPS to hold your mail until you return.

Consider installing a Ring camera or a similar motion-activated video home security system.

The Northwest Insurance Council, a non-profit organization that provides information about property and casualty insurance, also published a list of tips on what to do if your package is stolen: