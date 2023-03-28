Porch ripped from Hamilton house by driver of vehicle that also damaged parked cars
Mar. 28—A porch was ripped off Hamilton house and two parked vehicles damaged Monday afternoon sending the driver and passenger to the hospital, according to witnesses and police.
The crash happened about 3 p.m. at the corner of Park and Haven avenues. A vehicle that witnesses reported was speeding went off the road and crashed into a house and parked vehicles, according to police.
According to a female 911 caller, the driver ran from the wreckage through the back yard.
Officer Kristy Collins said the driver was later located and taken to the hospital, along with a passenger. The report was not completed Tuesday afternoon and the incident remains under investigation.