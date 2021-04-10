From 'Porky' to goalie: Peru's presidential candidates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Camilo Gómez - BBC Monitoring
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Presidential candidates (L-R) Alberto Beingolea, Marco Arana, Keiko Fujimori, Veronika Mendoza, Cesar Acuna and George Forsyth greet during the first day of the three debates organized by the National Elections Jury in Lima, Peru, 29 March 2021.
With 18 candidates in the running, three presidential debates were held to give each candidate a chance to lay out their policies

Peru's presidential contenders are nothing if not colourful. A former goalkeeper with the national football team; an ultra-conservative Catholic businessman nicknamed "Porky" after a Looney Tunes character; a populist with an anti-corruption message; and a veteran presidential contender whose father is a disgraced former head of state are among the 18 people running for the top job on 11 April.

But despite the wide choice on offer, Peruvian voters appear unenthusiastic and even the leading contenders have been struggling to muster support among a populace worn out by the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

One recent poll by the Peruvian Studies Institute (IEP) had the top five candidates in a technical draw and none of them getting more than single-digit percentages.

Since a candidate needs to win more than 50% of the total votes to win outright in the first round, it looks highly likely that the contest will go into a run-off on 6 June.

Turbulent time

Whoever becomes president will likely face a fragmented newly elected Congress with lawmakers from at least 10 parties.

This does not bode well for the stability of a country which in recent years has seen furious feuding between its heads of state and Congress, leading to a spate of political crises.

The stand-off between the executive and the legislature came to a head in November 2020 when Peru was led by three presidents within a week.

First, Martín Vizcarra - who rose from vice-president to president when his running mate Pedro Pablo Kuczynski quit over a vote-buying scandal in March 2018 - was impeached by Congress for alleged corruption.

His interim replacement, Manuel Merino, lasted less than a week. He was followed by current interim president, Francisco Sagasti, who was sworn in on 17 November.

Under Peru's constitution, presidents are barred from holding consecutive terms of office, so Mr Sagasti will not be able to run for president, leaving the field wide open.

Who's in with a chance?

Yonhy Lescano, a 62-year-old populist from the Popular Action party, is the front-runner according to recent polls.

Peru&#39;s presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano talks to Reuters, in Lima, Peru March 14, 2021.
Recent polls suggest Yonhy Lescano is the frontrunner

While he holds some socially conservative views, Mr Lescano's proposed economic policies are left-leaning.

A lawyer by training, he says he wants a more equitable distribution of mining revenues in Peru, the second largest producer of copper in the world. He says he will give a tax break to small and micro-entrepreneurs and is running on an anti-corruption platform.

Close behind in the poll by Ipsos Peru was 79-year-old liberal economist Hernando de Soto, of the Go On Country party. De Soto is the founder of a Lima-based think tank, the Institute for Liberty and Democracy (ILD), which is devoted to the promotion of property rights.

Presidential candidate Hernando de Soto of Avanza Pais party participates in a presidential candidates debate, in Lima, Peru March 30, 2021.
Hernando de Soto says he wants to allow private firms to play a role in Peru's vaccination programme

He was also an economic advisor to former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, who is serving a 25-year-sentence for human rights abuses committed during his term.

Coming third in the Ipsos poll was 40-year-old left-wing candidate Verónika Mendoza of the Together for Peru party. The anthropologist says she wants to review tax exemptions for larger firms and create a wealth tax for the super-rich.

The presidential candidate of Together for Peru, Veronika Mendoza, greets the crowd during a meeting with young people, in Lima, Peru, on 06 April 2021 (issued 07 April 2021).
Verónika Mendoza came third in the 2016 election and wants to do better this time around

She was followed by George Forsyth, a 38-year-old former goalkeeper for Peru's national football team who is standing for the National Victory party. Mr Forsyth is trying to appeal to young voters and has proposed creating a "mining trust" to ensure royalties from mining help local communities.

Presidential candidate George Forsyth (C), from the Victoria Nacional party (centre-right), takes part in a campaign rally in the Carabayllo district of Lima, Peru, 27 March 2021.
George Forsyth has been a mayor as well as a professional football player

One of Peru's best-known politicians, Keiko Fujimori, a 45-year-old former congresswoman and daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, who represents the Popular Force Party, only had just over 9% in the Ipsos poll.

Peru&#39;s presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori of the Fuerza Popular party participates in a presidential candidates debate, in Lima, Peru March 29, 2021.
Keiko Fujimori has stood for president twice before

Like Mr Forsyth, Ms Fujimori says she will use Peru's mining income to boost the economy. She has also said that she will create two million jobs by expanding infrastructure and investing in health and education.

She was followed by Rafael López Aliaga, a 60-year-old Roman Catholic businessman who goes by the nickname "Porky", standing for the Popular Renewal party.

Rafael Lopez Aliaga of Renovacion Popular party participates in a presidential candidates debate, in Lima, Peru March 31, 2021.
Rafael López Aliaga has embraced his Loony Tunes nickname

Mr López Aliaga, a member of the Catholic organisation Opus Dei, practises celibacy, opposes abortion and gay marriage and says he wears sackcloth to keep his desires under control.

Pandemic looms over vote

Peruvian voters have told pollsters that they think the next government should prioritise the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as combating crime, promoting employment and investment.

Peru has been the country in South America with the highest number of Covid-19 deaths per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. Its economy has also felt the impact of the pandemic, contracting by 11% in 2020 and more than 2.2 million people have lost their jobs.

The arrival of more than a million Venezuelans who have fled the political and economic turmoil in their homeland has also featured in the campaign of some of the candidates. Hernando de Soto was one of those picking up on the issue, saying he would strengthen Peru's borders to prevent the entry of "foreign criminals."

Voters have become even more jaded by corruption scandals and the so-called "vaccinegate", the revelation in February that previous and current government officials secretly got vaccinated early against Covid-19.

Recommended Stories

  • The Escrow Process, Explained (Without Making Your Eyes Glaze Over)

    Congrats! If you made it here, chances are you are pretty close to selling or buying your home...

  • Starz Partners With AWD To Create Inclusive Directing Opportunities

    Starz has partnered with the Alliance of Women Directors on the #TakeTheLead director’s program, which is designed to create more directing opportunities for women and people. The announcement was made by president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch during the company’s first #TakeTheLead “Transparency Talk,” which will be held on a monthly basis and bring relevant discussions […]

  • The 40 Best Mystery Movies to Stream Right Now, from ‘Enola Holmes’ to ‘A Simple Favor’

    Perhaps you’ve breezed through more true-crime documentaries than you can count, or maybe you’re just craving a great movie that’ll put your...

  • Opus Dei, leftist, former goalie: who's who in Peru election race?

    Peru will vote for a new president on Sunday after a year of political turmoil, with a focus on the coronavirus pandemic, economic revival, corruption and mining policy in the world's no. 2 copper producer. Lescano, 62, is a seasoned legislator who balances a man-of-the-people image of leftist economics while being socially conservative. He has pledged to renegotiate a fairer distribution of mining wealth, bring down gas prices, create a state airline and push private banks to lower interest rates.

  • 'This is war': Polish medics just taking naps between COVID shifts

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Some Polish doctors and nurses are just taking naps between shifts as they fight a third wave of the coronavirus, the health minister said on Friday, amid reports of medical staff using oxygen and intravenous drips to boost their energy. The country of 38 million, the largest in the European Union's eastern wing, reported 768 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, after the number of deaths hit a new record of 954 on Thursday. "This is indeed a war and the situation requires non-standard behaviours," he told private radio RMF 24.

  • Anti-abortion group guards charged after using pepper spray at protest, CA officials say

    Security guards for an anti-abortion group are charged after a Planned Parenthood protest, officials say.

  • Sidney Powell quotes Buzz Lightyear in response to sanctions request for her election conspiracy-theory lawsuit

    The lawyer advanced a baseless conspiracy theory saying Venezuela was involved in manipulating election results against President Donald Trump.

  • Meghan Markle could travel safely to Prince Philip's funeral, despite her pregnancy and the pandemic

    Flying during pregnancy is generally safe, but you need to take precautions. Whether or not you're vaccinated matters.

  • Russia demanded 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines back after officials in Europe questioned the quality of the shot

    Slovakia's drug agency said roughly 80% of Sputnik V's safety and effectiveness data was missing. Russia accused it of "sabotage."

  • BBC presenters immediately changed into black clothes following the news of Prince Phillip's death. They always have black outfits on standby, sources say.

    The BBC presenter Martine Croxall wore all black to announce Prince Phillip's death. BBC sources say presenters always have black clothes on standby.

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • Russia, China Team Up to Peddle Insane U.S. COVID Lab Theory

    PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Cold War could be coming back with a vengeance, and the U.S.’s top adversaries are dusting off some old-school Soviet tactics.Russian and Chinese government officials have recently teamed up to publicly accuse the U.S. of creating biological weapons near their borders and suggesting that Americans are responsible for creating COVID-19.Speaking to the Russian daily newspaper Kommersant on Thursday, Nikolai Patrushev, Russia’s Security Council secretary, said: “I suggest that you pay attention to the fact that biological laboratories under U.S. control are growing by leaps and bounds all over the world. And—by a strange coincidence—mainly near the Russian and Chinese borders.”Patrushev, who formerly served as director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)—the main successor organization to the Soviet KGB—added that “outbreaks of diseases uncharacteristic of these regions” have been recorded in areas adjacent to these alleged bio-labs. He then openly accused the U.S. of developing biological weapons in those facilities.Like clockwork, Russian state media echoed and disseminated Patrushev’s accusations against the U.S. But this time, they were accompanied by an official statement from China’s Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Lijian Zhao, who tweeted: “The US bio-military activities are not transparent, safe or justified. In Ukraine alone, the US has set up 16 bio-labs. Why does the US need so many labs all over the world? What activities are carried out in those labs, including the one in Fort Detrick?”Russia State Media Gears Up for a War ‘Against the West’Zhao voiced the same accusations during an official press briefing, where he identified Russia as his source on the matter. “I noticed that Russia recently asked the US again about their military and biological activities in Fort Detrick and in Ukraine,” said Zhao. “Other countries also expressed similar concerns.”The unsubstantiated allegations against the U.S. and Ukraine have come at a particularly convenient time for Putin, who has recently intensified Kremlin efforts to absorb the Donbas region. In February of this year, the Russian president ominously promised that “[The Kremlin] will never turn [its] back on Donbas, no matter what."Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-funded RT and Sputnik, doubled down on promoting Russia’s takeover of Eastern Ukraine, with repeated urges for “Mother Russia” to “take Donbas home.” By presenting Ukraine as a national security threat to Russia, and alleging its involvement in the manufacturing of deadly bio-weapons, the Kremlin is able further justify its increasingly aggressive posture towards its highly coveted neighboring territoryJust as Trump had aided an outbreak of violence against Asian-Americans by calling COVID-19 the “China virus” and spreading unsubstantiated claims that the virus was made in a Wuhan lab, opponents of the U.S. have strived to cultivate that type of hostility against America on a global scale. Both Russia and China stand to benefit from pinning the blame for the pandemic on the U.S., and if Ukraine can be theoretically implicated, too—all the better for the Kremlin.It’s not the first time Russia claims that the U.S. is creating and disseminating deadly diseases around the world. In 1992, Russia perpetuated a KGB disinformation campaign that falsely alleged that the virus that caused AIDS was the product of biological weapons experiments conducted by the U.S. During the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, Russian propaganda outlets spread conspiracy theories that the virus had been created by the U.S. in collaboration with Great Britain and South Africa.There is another common denominator to these disinformation tactics: In addition to accusing the U.S. of engaging in worldwide biological warfare, the Kremlin is simultaneously positioning itself as a lone savior.“[Russia] saved Africa from Ebola,” Olga Skabeeva of Russia’s state-TV’s 60 Minutes proudly declared last month. While attempting to discredit COVID-19 vaccines created by Western countries, Russian state media outlets have frequently praised “Sputnik V” as the world’s best coronavirus vaccine, even as troubling information about the Russian-made vaccine continues to emerge.To overcome the suspension of disbelief and promote the idea that the U.S. is capable of the worst kind of abuses against humanity, Russian propagandists are now resorting to an all-too-familiar dehumanization tactic: painting America as a super-villain.“[Americans] don’t even have the word “soulfulness” in the English language,” RT’s Margarita Simonyan recently proclaimed on Russian television. “We’re soulful. They’re not like us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • Prince Philip died on Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary

    Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9, which is Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary. They've been married for 16 years.

  • Filipino man dies after being forced to perform hundreds of squats for breaking COVID-19 curfew near Manila

    Philippine authorities are investigating the death of a man forced to perform nearly 300 squats after officials say he broke COVID-19 curfew rules.

  • Sexual health: 'I can't tell my mum I'm having sex'

    In conservative Singapore, start-ups give young adults discreet access to sexual health products.

  • Khloe Kardashian: Pressure and ridicule over image 'too much to bear'

    Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian explains why she tried to get an unfiltered photo taken off the web.

  • DOJ veterans say the latest twist in the Matt Gaetz sex-trafficking investigation could be the most 'scary' one yet for the lawmaker

    Joel Greenberg's potential cooperation means someone Gaetz may have conspired with "is now working with the government," an ex-FBI agent said.

  • Billionaire JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon says there's an 'extraordinary number' of tax loopholes that help the rich, and he kind of sounds like Joe Biden

    Dimon, long rumored as a potential Treasury Secretary, has ideas on tax reform that prioritize lower- and middle-income Americans over corporations.

  • 3 ways to reduce gym anxiety if you're new to fitness, according to 'Wonder Woman' actress and former CrossFit athlete Brooke Ence

    To avoid 'gymtimidation,' remember everyone has room to improve and you have to start somewhere, the actress told Insider.