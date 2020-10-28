Porn actor and two marines arrested in gun-selling conspiracy, report says

Three men from Boise, Idaho, have been arrested on charges they profited off trafficking illegal guns (Getty Images)

Two former marines and a porn actor have been arrested on federal weapons charges in relation to an alleged conspiracy to hide weapons from the government, a report by HuffPost revealed.

Paul Kryscuk, 35, an adult film actor, Liam Collins, 21, and Jordan Duncan, 25, two former Marines previously assigned to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, were arrested on 20 October, according to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office.

The men, from Boise, Idaho, were arrested on the federal charge of conspiracy to unlawfully manufacture, possess, and distribute various weapons, ammunition, and suppressors.

Mr Collins and Mr Kryscuk are accused of using the conspiracy to “enrich themselves and others by manufacturing and selling hard to obtain firearms and firearm parts in a manner that would hide these purchases from the federal government”.

Mr Kryscuk and Mr Collins were charged via an indictment while Mr Duncan, 25 was charged via a complaint for allegedly being aware of and participating in the conspiracy.

Mr Collins has previously been linked to white supremacy groups after it was revealed in 2019 that he, alongside a group of US servicemen, had posted to an infamous neo-Nazi message board, HuffPost reported.

The Marines Corps were said to have launched an investigation into his extremist ties and Mr Collins left the service last month after only three years, according to the outlet.

“Collins’ premature discharge is indicative of the fact that the character of his service was incongruent with Marine Corps’ expectations and standards,” a spokesperson for the Marines told the website.

The outlet reported that Mr Kryscuk was porn actor who went by the name of “Pauly Harker,” and has appeared in adult films that degrade Black women.

Mr Duncan is said to have left the Marines as a corporal in 2018 after serving in the Marines for five years, the spokesperson said. He had worked as a cryptologic language analyst.

Mr Collins and Mr Kryscuk are charged with violating conspiracy to manufacture firearms and ship them interstate, and interstate transportation of firearms without a licence, and interstate transportation of a firearm not registered as required, the release said.

They could each face a maximum penalty of a combined 20 years in prison if convicted.

Mr Duncan is charged with violating conspiracy to manufacture firearms and ship them interstate and faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.

According to the HuffPost report, federal prosecutors unsealed the charge against one of the defendants but kept an underlying affidavit written by a special agent with Naval Criminal Investigative Service under seal.

All three men were taken into custody in Idaho and reportedly waived their detention hearings.

