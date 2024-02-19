Porn in the classroom? Sub pulled from elementary after 'inappropriate images' allegations

A California substitute teacher is under investigation after being accused of watching adult content in class.

A substitute teacher is under investigation after being removed from a California school for allegedly looking at "inappropriate" content during class.

The West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) said in a release issued Friday that the incident took place at Cameron Elementary School, in West Covina, Calif., leading to the immediate removal of the teacher. According to the district, students reported the teacher had allegedly been "viewing inappropriate images on his cell phone while on school premises," resulting in him being "immediately removed from the classroom setting as well as the school."

A second statement issued on Sunday by Superintendent Emy Flores provided more detail and a timeline of events. According to this timeline, the incident occurred around noon on Friday, when a parent called Cameron Elementary principal Sylvia Fullerton to ask why their child had called them crying.

Principal found several students crying in substitute's class

Fullerton then went to check on the classroom and found several students inside crying as well, according to the statement, which is when she "took over the class and directed the substitute teacher to leave the classroom." She then "inquired why students were crying. She spent time with students and assured them that they were safe and that the substitute teacher would not be returning to their class."

The school said district officials, the West Covina Police Department (WCPD) and Child Protective Services were promptly notified and brought into the matter.

The WCPD issued a statement on behalf of Chief Richard Bell on Sunday, saying the department is involved in the investigation and working to address community concerns.

"An investigation is currently underway to thoroughly examine the situation and gather all the necessary information," the statement said. "However, investigations of this nature require time and diligence to ensure a fair and accurate assessment. It is essential to allow the investigation process to unfold without jumping to conclusions or making assumptions."

Parents urged to 'remain calm' as investigation unfolds

Members of an area community page expressed a flurry of further concerns and accusations in comments on a post about the incident, but none have been confirmed or proven. Some complained that parents were not notified in a timely manner, while others said they were parents of kids in the actual classroom in question and were notified and allowed to pick up their children early that afternoon.

According to the timeline shared in the school's second statement, parents were notified by 12:30 p.m., and some opted to come pick their children up from school shortly after.

Police have not yet shared the substitute teacher's identity or information about a potential arrest or criminal charges.

"We understand this situation may evoke strong emotions within our community. However, we urge everyone to remain calm and trust in the investigation process," the WCPD said. "We will provide updates on the investigation as they become available."

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact investigators at (626) 939-8688.

