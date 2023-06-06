Porn incident 'an innocent mistake,' former Southborough Select Board member says

SOUTHBOROUGH — A former Select Board member who was arrested last week after he allegedly showed pornography on his phone to children called it "an innocent mistake."

David Parry, 80, also said his unfamiliarity with a new cellphone led to the incident.

"Most people know that it's hard, even for a youngster, to avoid this annoying stuff on your phone, but when you are 80 years old, these phone-computers can be a nightmare to operate," Parry wrote in an email to the Daily News after his arrest was reported.

Southborough police said in a press release that at 7:38 p.m. last Tuesday, Parry approached two juveniles, described as preteens, in a Main Street restaurant and showed them a pornographic video on his phone.

Police arrested Parry, who served on the Southborough Select Board from 1994-2003 and two terms on the Planning Board, a day later at his Main Street home.

Parry said he did not intend to view or show anyone pornography.

"This is what sometimes happens — when you make a perfectly innocent mistake — by opening a new and complicated folding cellphone, in front of someone else, intending to open your email," Parry wrote in his email. "But instead, when you punch in an array of buttons on the phone, you suddenly see a 'you-know-what' image, and you immediately hide the phone and you feel embarrassed and apologize … but it's too late, because they catch a glimpse, and to make matters worse, you can’t get rid of the annoying image for several seconds, no matter which buttons you press."

Judge orders mental health evaluation

Police charged Parry with two counts of dissemination of material harmful to children.

During his Westborough District Court arraignment on Wednesday, a judge released Parry on personal recognizance.

The judge also ordered Parry to undergo a mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment; have no contact with any minors and no unsupervised contact with minors in his home; to stay away from the Southborough House of Pizza and St. Mark's School; and to stay away from all schools and parks.

Parry said he is confident he will be cleared of the allegations.

"Fortunately, I can prove this was an unfortunate accident, and this will be explained in court in the future," he wrote in the email. "But unfortunately, it's a long legal process. Meanwhile, I apologize to the St. Mark’s students, once again."

Parry's next scheduled court date is July 18 for a pretrial conference.

