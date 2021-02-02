A porn influencer says she was arrested after changing the Hollywood sign to say 'HOLLYBOOB'

Mia Jankowicz
Updated
The Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, Ca
A file photo of the Hollywood sign. Aaron Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

  • The Hollywood sign was temporarily altered to read "HOLLYBOOB."

  • Police say the group of six who were arrested claim it was a breast cancer awareness stunt.

  • Julia Rose, an influencer known for flashing at the 2019 World Series, said she was involved.

Six people have been arrested after the famed "Hollywood" sign was altered to spell "HOLLYBOOB," according to the Los Angeles Times.

The sign was adjusted Monday with a large tarpaulin letter "B" over the "W," and a line passing through the "D" to transform it to a "B," the paper reported.

Influencer and publisher Julia Rose - who shot to fame in 2019 after she flashed a baseball pitcher during the 2019 World Series - has tweeted about the incident, claiming responsibility.

LAPD officers told the paper they spotted a group of five men and one woman on surveillance cameras, and intercepted them them on the way back down.

Police said the people - who have not been named - claimed they did the stunt as a way to raise awareness of breast cancer, the paper reported.

As the sign was not altered permanently, police arrested the group for misdemeanor trespassing and released them, the paper said.

Rose tweeted a video that appears to show her being led down the mountain by police, captioned: "that one time I changed the Hollywood sign to #hollyboob."

Rose runs Shagmag, a porn publication, and was wearing a branded t-shirt in her posts.

She did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The Hollywood sign, which is not accessible to the public, is managed by the Hollywood Sign Trust.

A spokesperson for the trust did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, but tweeted that the group was not amused: "There are those who think modifying the Sign is fun, but this renowned icon should be appreciated not demeaned."

Mark Panatier, the trust's chair, told the Los Angeles Times that changing the sign was disrespectful no matter what the cause.

Captain Steve Lurie, the LAPD's commanding officer for the area, tweeted: "Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool."

Police will intensify their presence around the sign following the incident, according to Deadline.

It is not the first time the sign has been tampered with. In 2017, the sign was altered to read "Hollyweed," Reuters reported.

