Porn star Ron Jeremy indicted on more than 30 sexual assault counts involving 21 victims dating back more than two decades

Porn star Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault in a sprawling case dating back decades, Los Angeles County prosecutors revealed Wednesday.

The secret indictment unsealed a week after it was returned covers alleged attacks as far back as 1996 involving victims ranging in age from 15 to 51, officials said.

The Queens-born actor, 68, was previously arrested and charged by prosecutors using criminal complaints outside the grand jury system.

Already in jail for more than a year, he was due in court for a preliminary hearing with testimony at the end of October that will no longer be necessary to proceed to trial.

“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement Wednesday. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”