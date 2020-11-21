Porn star and three Marines, all white supremacists, charged in federal gun conspiracy

Four white supremacists have been charged in a conspiracy to build, transport and sell illegal guns, the Justice Department announced Friday in a press release.

Paul Kryscuk, a 35-year-old reported porn star, sold multiple manufactured weapons to 21-year-old then-Marine Liam Collins, the feds said. Kryscuk allegedly mailed the illegal DIY weapons from his homes in New York and Idaho to Collins in North Carolina.

Kryscuk and Collins were regulars on the online neo-Nazi forum Iron March back in 2017 before the site was shut down, according to the feds. During that time, they recruited Jordan Duncan, a 26-year-old ex-Marine and military contractor, and Justin Hermanson, a 21-year-old current U.S. Marine.

Duncan, who left the Corps in 2018, and Hermanson then joined the interstate gun conspiracy, the feds said.

Kryscuk, Collins and Duncan were charged last month with the federal gun crimes, but the Justice Department waited until Friday to drop the juicy white supremacist details.

According to the feds, the crew filmed a “training montage” of themselves shooting guns near Kryscuk’s home in Boise, Idaho. The video ends with all four giving the “Heil Hitler” salute under a black sun flag, a Nazi symbol. The phrase “Come home white man” then appears on screen to conclude the video.

Kryscuk’s vehicle was also spotted at two different Black Lives Matter rallies in Boise, Idaho, over the summer, according to the indictment. Kryscuk and Duncan later discussed shooting the protesters, with Kryscuk calling their group a “death squad,” the feds said.

Collins, who was enlisted until September, and Duncan had moved to Boise to work closer to Kryscuk before they were all arrested in late October, according to the Justice Department.

All four neo-Nazis are formally charged with conspiracy to manufacture firearms and ship them interstate. Kryscuk, Collins and Hermanson are charged with interstate transportation of firearms without a license. Kryscuk and Collins were also hit with a third charge, interstate transportation of a firearm not registered as required.

The Iron March message board where they all met reportedly inspired almost 100 hate crime murders worldwide.

