Porn star's bid to revive Trump suit thrown out by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by adult film actress Stormy Daniels to revive her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump over a Twitter post in which he accused her of a "con job" after she described being threatened over publicizing her account of a sexual relationship with him.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Gun provocation reveals racial and cultural tensions in Michigan tourist haven

    Michigan's northwestern Lower Peninsula is more than a resort community with sandy beaches, cherry orchards and arts festivals where vacationers come to play. Beneath the cheery exterior lurk racial and cultural divides eerily similar to those that have ignited protests and violence elsewhere.

  • Biden talks 500,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

    President Biden made remarks on the lives lost to COVID-19 as the U.S. surpassed 500,000 deaths, followed by a candle lighting ceremony and moment of silence.

  • Biden's budget pick in doubt after Sen. Collins becomes 2nd lawmaker to reject her

    Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Monday said she would vote against Democratic President Biden's Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden, further imperiling her confirmation.

  • Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on federal drug charges

    The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested Monday at an airport in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges, the Justice Department said, spelling out in detail how she helped plot her husband’s daring escape from a Mexico prison.

  • WATCH: Perseverance lands on Mars

    NASA has released video of the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.

  • The Rush: Coming 2 America cast on Prince’s hoops skills, the Knicks, boxing and more

    Jared is hangin’ out with the cast of Coming 2 America! Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reveal their favorite characters from the film and the truth behind Charlie Murphy’s infamous “Chappelle’s Show” sketch about playing basketball against Prince. Tracy Morgan concedes that the Knicks won’t win a title this year, but also shares ideas on how to get New York back into Championship contention. Plus, Jermaine Fowler and Nomzamo Mbatha talk martial arts and which NBA team the Coming 2 America cast most resembles. You can watch Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.

  • Do you know your privilege? Take part in this 5 day challenge to become a better ally

    While it's not a new concept, this year, more than ever, it's become crystal clear that there are disparities between the people who enjoy certain privileges in the U.S. and those who are left out of them. That’s why we teamed up with award-winning advocate Frederick Joseph, author of The Black Friend, for the Yahoo Life 5-Day Allyship Challenge with Frederick Joseph. This is a guided program that anyone can do, with a goal to help you understand privilege, how it can impact your thoughts and what you can do to help others. Day one: Take stock of your privilege Joseph recommends starting out by sitting down and thinking about what privileges you have in society. “In our society and all around us, there are people that face oppression, and there are people who face daily traumas based on various ways that they exist within systems that are built against them,” he says. Joseph recommends going through the following checklist to examine your privilege: Gender Race Class Sexuality Disability Physical appearance

  • James Harden on continuing to help Houston

    The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke about his efforts to help the state of Texas as they continue to deal with the fallout from devastating winter storms.

  • Supreme Court won’t hear Stormy Daniels defamation case against Trump

    It’s not the end of the president’s legal battles though

  • Supreme Court shoots down Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump

    The Supreme Court declined to revive the defamation lawsuit filed by Daniels, who Mr. Trump called a "con job" in a tweet.

  • Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock's new movie confirms release date

    Can The Lost City of D find cinemas?

  • Alvarez headlines first boxing card at Dolphins home stadium

    With a growing reputation as boxing’s most popular fighter, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is preparing to showcase his skills at the home of the Miami Dolphins. The Mexican fighter will defend his super middleweight championship against Turkey’s Avni Yildirim at Hard Rock Stadium. Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s retirement and Manny Pacquiao’s 18-month inactivity helped Alvarez become one of boxing's top names.

  • Illinois governor signs sweeping criminal-justice overhaul

    Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed into law a sweeping overhaul of policing and criminal justice that eliminates the cash bail system, requires police agencies to equip officers with body cameras and strictly defines use-of-force rules for law enforcement. The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, which designed the massive measure, hailed it as a historic response to the deaths last year of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. Opponents argue that it will hamstring police and discourage talented people from joining law enforcement.

  • Trump likely to dangle possibility of a 2024 run in first post-White House speech, activist says

    Former President Donald Trump is likely to dangle the possibility of running again for president in 2024 in his first major post-White House speech this weekend, the organizer of the conservative conference where Trump will speak said on Monday. Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where Trump will speak on Sunday, said he expected Trump to outline an active role in Republican Party politics at the four-day event in Orlando, Florida.

  • Covid: Biden calls 500,000 death toll a 'heartbreaking milestone'

    President Joe Biden addresses the nation as the US mourns 500,000 people lost to Covid-19.

  • Congressman says he's 'tired of playing defense' against conspiracy theories and domestic extremism

    “The experience that we all had in the Congress ... on Jan. 6, that strengthened my determination, our determination,” said Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J. “I'm tired of playing defense. I'm tired of waiting for the next threat. We are now playing offense.”

  • Kim Kardashian's brand sent free shapewear to a TikToker whose SKIMS review went viral, but the customer still isn't impressed

    After Adriana Barich made a TikTok reviewing SKIMS briefs, the brand messaged her on Instagram and offered to send her more products in a bigger size.

  • South Dakota House leaders weigh impeachment of AG in crash

    South Dakota lawmakers are considering impeaching the state's attorney general as he faces misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car, Republican legislative leaders said Monday. Jason Ravnsborg, the state's top law enforcement officer, indicated he will not step down while he waits for the case against him to proceed. Prosecutors have charged him with three misdemeanors but no felonies in the September death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

  • Dr. Pimple Popper removed a shoulder fat lump so large, she said it was like 'giving birth'

    Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Pimple Popper used her fingers to squeeze and loosen the "cute" and slimy lipoma on a woman's shoulder.

  • Philippine capital to retain coronavirus curbs until vaccinations

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will maintain the current level of coronavirus restrictions in the capital Manila until mass vaccinations start, his spokesman said on Monday, despite calls to ease curbs and revive the country's ailing economy. The Philippines, among the fastest growing economies in Asia before the pandemic, saw its gross domestic product slump by a record 9.5% in 2020, as one of the world's longest and strictest COVID-19 lockdowns shuttered thousands of businesses and left millions out of work. The restrictions in Manila, the epicentre of the Philippine epidemic, were set to end this month but will be extended until the mass vaccination drive is underway.