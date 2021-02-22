Porn star's bid to revive Trump suit thrown out by Supreme Court

Yahoo Life Videos

While it's not a new concept, this year, more than ever, it's become crystal clear that there are disparities between the people who enjoy certain privileges in the U.S. and those who are left out of them. That’s why we teamed up with award-winning advocate Frederick Joseph, author of The Black Friend, for the Yahoo Life 5-Day Allyship Challenge with Frederick Joseph. This is a guided program that anyone can do, with a goal to help you understand privilege, how it can impact your thoughts and what you can do to help others. Day one: Take stock of your privilege Joseph recommends starting out by sitting down and thinking about what privileges you have in society. “In our society and all around us, there are people that face oppression, and there are people who face daily traumas based on various ways that they exist within systems that are built against them,” he says. Joseph recommends going through the following checklist to examine your privilege: Gender Race Class Sexuality Disability Physical appearance