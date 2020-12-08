Pornhub just made major changes to its site's rules following accusations that the platform hosts illegal content

Isabella Jibilian
shutterstock_1025448961 (1)
Pornhub, a popular pornography site, is one of the most visited websites in the US. Shutterstock

  • Pornhub announced major changes to its platform on Tuesday.

  • The site says it will increase its moderation team, only allow verified accounts to upload material, and ban downloads.

  • The changes come after the New York Times published an op-ed accusing Pornhub of hosting videos taken without participants' consent, including scenes featuring rape, spy-cameras of women, and underage girls. 

  • Following the NYT column, major credit card companies Mastercard and Visa have reconsidered their ties to the platform and launched investigations into the popular site.

  • "Any assertion that we allow CSAM (child sexual abuse material) is irresponsible and flagrantly untrue," Pornhub said in an earlier statement to Business Insider.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Pornhub announced major changes to the rules of its platform on Tuesday, following allegations that the site was hosting videos of child abuse and non-consensual content. Now, only verified users can post videos, and no one can download videos from the site, with some exceptions. 

"At Pornhub, nothing is more important than the safety of our community. Our core values such as inclusivity, freedom of expression and privacy are only possible when our platform is trusted by our users," the company wrote in an announcement. "Today, we are taking major steps to further protect our community."

The announcement comes after an explosive op-ed published by the New York Times alleged that the platform is "infested with rape videos." The op-ed, written by Nicholas Kristof, claimed that Pornhub profits off of child abuse, "spy-cameras," (hidden cameras that film people without their consent), and depictions of non-consensual sex. 

"Any assertion that we allow CSAM (child sexual abuse material) is irresponsible and flagrantly untrue," Pornhub said in an earlier statement to Business Insider.

Major credit card companies Mastercard and Visa both announced that they would investigate their ties to the site, following the op-ed in the Times. Competitor PayPal already cut ties with the site in 2019, according to Reuters, and American Express does not allow its cards to be used on digital adult content websites.

Kristof's column called on Pornhub to only allow verified users to post videos, ban downloads, and increase moderation. All three changes were made in Pornhub's Tuesday announcement.

"Effective immediately," the platform will only allow certain users to upload videos. Content partners (like studios) or people within their "Model Program," who upload their own videos, are allowed to post, the company said. In 2021, Pornhub will use a verification process "so that any user can upload content upon successful completion of identification protocol."

In addition, Pornhub will ban downloads and use "fingerprinting technology" to prevent content that has already been removed from the platform from being reposted.

Pornhub also says it will expand its moderation efforts with a new task force called the "Red Team" that will search the platform looking for illegal material. 

Read more:Pornhub has been widely covered for its marketing savvy. But its most-quoted executives are nearly invisible, and it's unclear if they actually exist.

Pornhub said it already has "an extensive team of human moderators dedicated to manually reviewing every single upload, a thorough system for flagging, reviewing and removing illegal material, robust parental controls, and utilization of a variety of automated detection technologies."

The company earlier this year launched a "Trusted Flagger Program" in partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited children, which allows non-profits to alert the platform of concerning content. Pornhub also said it will release a transparency report in 2021, and will contract a law firm to review its compliance with legal standards.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • As Biden passes 'safe harbor' milestone, Republicans on inaugural committee refuse to say he won

    Republicans on the Joint Congressional Committee on the Inaugural Ceremonies voted on Tuesday against a resolution stating that the committee was preparing for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

  • FBI warns state, local police about China targeting people on U.S. soil

    The warning concerns China’s long-standing policy of reaching beyond its borders to target people it accuses of financial crimes, even if they are permanently living abroad.

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • Pfizer's CEO says skipping the second dose of its coronavirus vaccine would be 'a very big mistake,' despite data suggesting partial protection from a single shot

    The vaccine is about 95% effective at preventing COVID-19, as long as people get both doses.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • Biden makes surprising choice for health secretary

    President-elect Joe Biden has selected California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to run the Department of Health and Human Services. Becerra's lack of medical expertise makes him a somewhat unusual choice, coming as it does in the middle of a pandemic.

  • Police Reports Detail Warnock’s Obstruction in 2002 Child-Abuse Probe That Led to His Arrest

    Reverend Raphael Warnock, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, repeatedly obstructed a 2002 police investigation into child abuse at a church-affiliated summer camp, according to a new report.Maryland State Police reports obtained by the Washington Free Beacon detailed Warnock’s attempts to interfere with interviews and to discourage counselors from speaking with police during an investigation of physical abuse at Camp Farthest Out. At the time, Warnock served as senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church, which ran the summer camp.Warnock, who now faces a tight runoff race against Republican Kelly Loeffler on January 5, interrupted police interviews of counselors on July 31, 2002, according to the report."This investigator informed [camp administrators] that if the counselors requested that an attorney be present that was their right, however, no one else could [invoke] their rights to an attorney on their behalf," the report reads.The Free Beacon reports that the names in the documents are redacted, but match closely with newspaper articles about the incident, which ultimately led to Warnock’s arrest. The state attorney later dropped the charges.At the time The Baltimore Sun reported that Warnock and a colleague were "accused in court documents of trying to prevent a state trooper of interviewing counselors at Camp Farthest Out" and that the ministers "interrupted a police interview of a counselor." Warnock said then that he was "only asserting that lawyers should be present when the camp counselors were interviewed."During a debate on Sunday, Warnock said that law enforcement officers “actually later thanked me for my cooperation and for helping them," and the deputy state attorney told the Baltimore Sun the same in November 2002.Police reports filed by state troopers after Warnock and Reverend Mark Andre Wainwright were arrested for “hindering and obstructing” police show that investigators warned Warnock a number of times to stop disrupting the investigation ahead of his arrest.Tfc. Danielle Barry, an investigator with the Maryland State Police’s child abuse division, wrote in her report that the pair "interfered with a criminal investigation by interrupting interviews and directing people not to talk to investigators."Though Warnock and camp administrators agreed to cooperate when investigators arrived to conduct interviews with counselors, they later voiced concerns about "legal ramifications from the alleged abuse case" and insisted that the camp’s attorney be present for any interviews with counselors or campers.Warnock and Wainright entered the room where investigators were conducting their first interview of the day with a 17-year-old counselor in a private camp office and “demanded that [they] be present for the interview,” according to the report.Barry told them they were "not permitted to join the interview and warned that they were "hindering and obstructing the investigation."Warnock then announced he would no longer allow investigators to use the camp office for interviews, and he and Wainright told Barry that they "did not like how things were progressing and therefore ‘they’ would not be cooperating in the case further." "This investigator explained to the reverends that what they were doing was committing a crime for which they could be arrested," the report says.After investigators relocated to an outside picnic area to continue their interviews, the reverends once again demanded to sit in on an interview being conducted, forcing Barry to cut her interview short.A camper later tried to give investigators the location of another potential subject to interview when one of the reverends "grabbed the camper by the arm and directed him away from these investigators" and "told the camper that he was not to talk to these people," according to the report.Barry then reached out to the deputy state attorney about the interference, she wrote, and a decision was made to arrest Warnock and Wainwright.

  • 'Terrific' 15% of Americans have had COVID-19 -Trump

    "I hear we're close to 15 percent. I'm hearing that, and that's terrific," Trump said, apparently referring to the theory of herd immunity. Herd immunity refers to a situation where enough people in a population have immunity to an infection to be able to effectively stop that disease from spreading. Some 70% of the U.S. population of 330 million would need to be inoculated to achieve "herd" immunity from the virus. Trump delivered the remarks at the top of a White House summit on vaccine development and distribution just before signing an executive order intended to ensure priority access for COVID-19 vaccines procured by the U.S. government is given to the American people before assisting other nations.

  • UAE official lauds efforts to strengthen Gulf unity

    The United Arab Emirates appreciates efforts by Kuwait and the United States to strengthen Gulf Arab unity, a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday in a reference to a row with Qatar that Washington says hampers a united Gulf front against Iran. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said last Friday that progress had been made towards resolving the dispute that has seen Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt sever diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar since mid-2017.

  • Thousands of unaccompanied minors arrive at US-Mexico border as Border Patrol grapples with COVID-19 deaths

    Thousands of unaccompanied minors are flooding the U.S.-Mexico border after months of child deportations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Vatican: Pope to visit Iraq in March, pandemic permitting

    Pope Francis will make a pilgrimage to Iraq in March, pandemic conditions permitting, the Vatican said Monday, in announcing what would be the pontiff's first trip abroad in more than a year. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis will make the March 5-8 visit, with stops in Baghdad, and the “plains of Ur, linked to the memory of Abraham,” the Biblical patriarch who is revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims, as well as to the cities of Irbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh.

  • Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis reportedly has coronavirus, days after coming uninvited to a White House party

    Another member of President Trump's legal team has reportedly come down with coronavirus.Jenna Ellis, who is among the lawyers stirring up unproven claims about voter fraud in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, is telling associates she has COVID-19, multiple sources tell Axios. The news reportedly has the West Wing worried, seeing as Ellis attended a White House Christmas party on Friday.Ellis attended Friday's party as a guest of Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro and wasn't spotted wearing a mask, sources at the event tell Axios. "She had the nerve to show up at the senior staff Christmas party knowing everyone was furious with her for constantly stirring Trump up with nonsense," one senior administration official said. Officials are now even more angry with Ellis after hearing of her diagnosis, the official added. Ellis did not confirm her diagnosis to Axios.Rudy Giuliani, who is leading the legal effort to somehow secure Trump the election, tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and was hospitalized on Sunday. Giuliani tweeted a video from Trump on Tuesday saying the former New York City mayor was "doing well." > Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! I am doing very well. Full steam ahead! pic.twitter.com/fckckW1EXR> > -- Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 8, 2020More stories from theweek.com Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal' Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup White House now reportedly pushing for $600 stimulus checks

  • Despite Biden pledge, coronavirus bill in Congress now may be all Americans get: analysts

    President-elect Joe Biden has called the $908 billion coronavirus aid bill taking shape in Congress a "downpayment" toward a bigger stimulus next year, but if it passes, that is all U.S. businesses and workers should count on, economists and political analysts say. There is likely to be little appetite among Republicans for supporting a second round of $1 trillion-plus spending after Biden takes office on Jan. 20 - a task that would be made more difficult if Republicans retain control of the Senate in Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia - said John Lieber, managing director of the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy. "If they do the full bipartisan $900 billion, then I think it's a big ask to do anything new after Biden takes office," said Lieber, a former adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

  • Fact check: No, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler was not wearing a wire during recent debate

    Social media users have falsely claimed that GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler wore a wire or earpiece at a recent debate against her Democratic challenger.

  • German prosecutors 'have evidence' suspect killed Madeleine McCann

    There is compelling evidence the German prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann killed her but it cannot be shared with the public, German prosecutors said on Tuesday. “If you knew the evidence we had you would come to the same conclusion as I do,” Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor in charge of the case told the BBC. “But I can't give you details because we don't want the accused to know what we have on him — these are tactical considerations.” Christian Brückner, a 43-year-old convicted paedophile and rapist, was named as a suspect in the toddler’s disappearance in June, but is yet to be charged in connection with the case. German prosecutors say that while they have evidence against him it is not yet enough to secure a conviction. “I can't promise, I can't guarantee that we have enough to bring a charge but I'm very confident because what we have so far doesn't allow any other conclusion at all,” Mr Wolters told the BBC. The claim comes days after Scotland Yard said it had yet to see any evidence that Madeleine was dead or had been murdered, and that it was still treating her case as a missing persons inquiry. “I would not expect necessarily, every single piece of material to be shared with us. I'm sure they're sharing the relevant things at the relevant times with us. We are working really, really closely with them,” Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner said. Last month, an internal Portuguese police memo was leaked to the press which described its officers as “shocked” after a briefing from German prosecutors on their evidence against Brückner. Portuguese police left the meeting convinced the Germans have “no evidence, just speculation” and were determined to “keep Brückner in prison at all costs”, according to the memo.

  • Rudy Giuliani says 'you can overdo the mask' while in hospital for COVID-19 after ignoring mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines

    Giuliani told a radio channel that the coronavirus is "curable," and added, "When you're a celebrity, they're worried if something happens to you."

  • Fired cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs is suing the Trump lawyer who said he should be shot

    Fired cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs is suing President's Trump lawyer who said he should be shot — and he has a message for Republicans facing similar abuse.As the head of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Krebs had been debunking claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, leading Trump to fire him last month. Krebs continued speaking out, prompting Trump's campaign lawyer Joe diGenova to tell the right-wing TV network Newsmax that Krebs should be "taken out at dawn and shot." On Tuesday, Krebs sued diGenova, the Trump campaign, and Newsmax for defamation and emotional distress, claiming they've been working together to harm Krebs.In his lawsuit, Krebs seeks monetary damages and for Newsmax to take the video down. The lawsuit then says Trump, his lawyers, and NewsMax have organized "a calculated and pernicious conspiracy" aimed at defaming Krebs and other Republicans who stand up to Trump's false claims. "Newsmax disseminates and amplifies the campaign's and DiGenova's attacks on perceived political threats and allegations of election stealing," leading to "endorsements" from Trump and, in return, boosted ratings and more money for Newsmax, the lawsuit says.Krebs told The New York Times that his lawsuit is a message to fellow Republicans, telling them not to be "intimidated into silence." "We need to make it clear that these behaviors are not acceptable in a civil society," he added.More stories from theweek.com Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal' Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup White House now reportedly pushing for $600 stimulus checks

  • South Korea to buy millions of coronavirus vaccine doses but sees no need to hurry

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had signed deals to provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people next year but it would not hurry inoculation to allow more time to observe potential side effects. Its cautious approach comes as the country of almost 52 million people battles surging COVID-19 infections that health authorities say threaten to overwhelm the medical system. Other countries are moving ahead to grant emergency use approval for the vaccines in a bid to contain virus transmission.

  • AP sources: Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense

    President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin to be secretary of defense, according to four people familiar with the decision. If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon. Biden selected Austin over the longtime front-runner candidate, Michele Flournoy, a former senior Pentagon official and Biden supporter who would have been the first woman to serve as defense secretary.