Pornhub reveals what people are searching for to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Ah, St. Patrick's Day! A chaotic time filled with green beer, and, if you're surfing Pornhub, looking for leprechauns and shamrocks.

According to data from the popular adult video site, searches for "leprechauns" (which are totally real, by the way) spike over 1,200 percent on the Irish-themed holiday while searches for, well, "St. Patrick's Day" increase by over 1,000 percent. More interesting are the increases for "shamrock" (811 percent), "clover" (328 percent), and "luck" (251 percent).

As one would expect, searches for anything "Irish" have a sizable increase on the holiday itself, with a spike of 429 percent. Searches for "lucky" increase by 171 percent over average daily searches.

Perhaps the most entertaining surges come misspellings that may be a wee bit inspired by an over-consumption of green beer or whiskey. Misspelled "hentai" searches increase by 18 percent on St. Patrick's Day with "hentia" being the most popular misspelling (31 percent).

But even the easiest terms are a bit harder to type in once you've had one too many shots of Jameson: "MILF" sees an increase in misspellings of 9 percent. "Milff" leads the pack as the most common mistake.

