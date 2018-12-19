The Porsche 718 Boxster T and 718 Cayman T Are for Purists

From Car and Driver

Porsche's 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman are among the purest sports cars you can buy, and they're getting even more so with the addition of new T models. Following the formula of the 911 T, these new mid-engine Ts are somewhat stripped-down variants with standard performance extras that are designed to emphasize driving pleasure above all else. We're sold already.

The 718 T models come standard with the 300-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine from the base Boxster and Cayman, rather than the more powerful 2.5-liter from the S version. Both a six-speed manual and a seven-speed PDK automatic will be offered, with the manual benefitting from a stubbier gearshift. Weight-saving measures include a radio delete (the infotainment system is available as a no-cost option), door pulls rather than interior handles, and simplified two-way-adjustable power seats with cloth inserts. Porsche hasn't said what the total weight savings is.

Also standard are performance upgrades such as the lowered PASM sport suspension and the Sport Chrono package with additional driving modes. Twenty-inch wheels painted in gray are standard, and the T versions are further set apart visually with special side graphics, grey mirrors, and the central exhaust finished in black. Exterior colors will include white, black, silver, red, yellow, and Miami Orange, and Lava Orange. There are also "T" logos scattered throughout the interior.

Porsche hasn't released pricing for the 718 Boxster T and 718 Cayman T, but does say that the models will represent a slight discount when compared to a base Boxster or Cayman equipped with these optional extras. So figure somewhere around $60,000 for the Cayman T and a few thousand dollars more for the Boxster T. They're due to arrive sometime in 2019, so we should have more U.S.-specific details soon.

