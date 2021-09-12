Porsche 911 Carrera S manual: The car to get before the EV wave

Pras Subramanian
·Producer/Reporter
·6 min read

For car fans, and lovers of a true analog experience when driving a car, it seems time is running out — the electric revolution is coming soon. 

Sure, sales of EVs are around 2.7% of total car sales here in the U.S,, but we all see the writing on the wall, from Detroit to Düsseldorf: the gas-powered car is dying.

At the IAA Mobility Conference in Munich this week, automakers debuted a slew of new electrified cars coming out in the not too distant future. Porsche (POAHY) was one of them.

The legendary sports car company was quick to embrace the electric future with the Taycan electric sedan back in 2019, and at Munich the company debuted the Porsche Mission R concept, a vision of what all-electric sports car racing could look like (and also what a future Porsche electric sports car may look like.)

People look at a Porsche Mission R during the Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People look at a Porsche Mission R during the Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

But before that future arrives, we are still living in the present, and luckily for us the Porsche 911 Carrera S exists. And Porsche here is still doing something that is becoming rarer and rarer these days, and that is including a true, 7-speed manual transmission.

Porsche knows fans of the car will always want a gas-powered engine, and manual transmission if they can help it. But legislation abroad, and likely here soon in the U.S., could change that availability.  

Porsche hears its fans, and the environmentalists too. It is spearheading eFuel investments, which are made out of CO2 and hydrogen, and are produced using renewable energy. eFuel burns cleaner and is essentially carbon neutral. This past week, Porsche and Siemens Energy joined forces to build a facility in Chile for the production of eFuel, and Porsche will be using eFuel produced there for their Supercup 911 race cars.  

eFuels are interesting technology, but what about an electrified 911 — is that the future too?

“Within the foreseeable future, you will see a lot of progress in powertrain technology, and I would say we’ll keep you posted whenever we do the next step, probably into hybridization,” Kjell Gruner, Porsche Cars NA CEO and president, says in an interview with Yahoo Finance. 

“But let’s see what that’s going to be [like]," Gruner added. "It’s really open what we’re going to do there, one thing is for sure, we’ll always have an engine in the rear, it’s always going to remain a 911, and for the time being e-fuels is going to be a great alternative.”

So let’s dig into what may be on of the last great internal combustion cars out there today, the Porsche 911.

New 911 design — can you spot any differences?

Porsche 911 Carrera S (Credit: Porsche)
Porsche 911 Carrera S (Credit: Porsche)

What can I really say about the design here? It looks like a 911. Take a picture of it to Times Square here in New York City and I bet 9 out of 10 people would instantly know what it is.

But could they tell the difference between the new 911 (model designation 992) versus the prior generation’s “991” 911, or the “997” before that? I would bet 9 out of 10 people could not tell the difference.

From a design perspective, what is different here is slightly bigger proportions, some nips and tucks along the way, a more angular front end, and a wider rear end, with 911 Turbo-like rear three-quarter panels that flow into a new full-length rear light bar. It’s modernized, that’s for sure, but an evolution of the 911 formula.

Inside, the 911 steps up its game, taking the prior generation’s fit and finish and materials, and bumping them up a notch into the luxury, near super-sports car levels of refinement.

Porsche 911 Carrera S (Credit: Pras Subramanian)
Porsche 911 Carrera S (Credit: Pras Subramanian)

And lo and behold, in this particular Carrera S we have the piece de resistance: the manual transmission shifter jutting out of the center console. The manual transmission here is a 7-speed variant, and it’s a no-cost option. However you get kind of a deal here as the manual also comes with Porsche’s optional Sport Chrono Package, for free. This package gives you a lap-timer and clock on the dashboard, along with the Porsche drive mode selector dial (for comfort, sport, sport+, and individual settings) on the steering wheel.

Porsche 911 Carrera S (Credit: Pras Subramanian)
Porsche 911 Carrera S (Credit: Pras Subramanian)

The 7th gear is your overdrive, or highway gear. A smart thing Porsche has done is adding a lock-out feature, where 7th gear is inaccessible for any gear below 4th, so you can’t accidentally go from 4th the 7th, when you really wanted 5th. It’s actually a really helpful feature.

Porsche 911 Carrera S (Credit: Pras Subramanian)
Porsche 911 Carrera S (Credit: Pras Subramanian)

In other good news, under the instrument panel hood, right in middle position, is an analog RPM tachometer — an homage to 911s in the past and the iconic 5-gauge cluster they’ve always featured.

Unfortunately we are still missing an old-school, analog parking brake handle. Instead you have an electronic parking brake button, which no one seems to like.

Driving impressions

Let’s get down to business. The manual transmission compared to the PDK dual clutch automatic in the Porsche 911 is just more engaging — and fun. The manual gives you more of a thrilling, engaging driving experience because you’re focused on driving the car at almost every moment. 

Porsche 911 Carrera S (Credit: Porsche)
Porsche 911 Carrera S (Credit: Porsche)

The gear shift itself is very positive, and very Porsche. You get that nice mechanical feel, almost rifle-like, and it feels good rowing through the gears. My only (slight) complaint was a little vagueness with the clutch pedal. It’s a little long, and I couldn't feel any discernible "bite" point. It is a light clutch though, so very easy to drive in city traffic.

Steering is extremely direct, with decent road feel and good heft. It’s quick too, and if you have the rear-axle steering option that our test car had, it makes the 911 seem half its size and, and there’s no fear of making tight turns, at both high and low speeds. It's a stellar option I recommend.

Putting the 911 in sport or sport+ mode takes the car to the next level. Throttle sensitivity is heightened, and you feel like you’re wringing out all of the 443hp and 390 lb-ft of torque from the 3.0 liter twin-turbo boxer 6-cylinder engine. It might be turbocharged, yes, but Porsche engineers have tried their damndest to make it feel (and sound) as though there’s a naturally aspirated, old-school boxer engine back there.

Brake pedal feel is almost best in the business — not too grabby and very linear, with great stopping power.

The price of entry isn’t cheap: The 911 Carrera S starts at $113,300, with our test car coming in at $135,840. But there really isn’t anything like it, a car that’s almost a supercar, but gives you the joy of a manual transmission that these days, along with a spirited gas-powered engine, is running out of time in our more electrified world.

——

Pras Subramanian is a senior producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Related stories:

BMW M8 Competition: BMW’s top M car is also its most luxurious

Porsche 911 GT3 Experience: Who knew school could be so much fun?

Nissan GT-R: Does ‘Godzilla’ still strike fear in the competition?

Aston Martin Vantage: British motoring is back, with more muscle

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House, Democrats tangle over Biden bid to raise taxes

    President Joe Biden has a simple message for fellow Democrats about his plan to raise taxes to remake large swaths of the American economy: look beyond the bottom line. Biden is trying to persuade Democrats to embrace a more emotional argument, namely that the plan is fair, that it increases taxes on those who can afford to pay more and spends money on programs targeting children and the middle class. The president has proposed more than $3 trillion worth of revenue increases, primarily through higher taxes for corporations and the country's richest households as well as greater IRS enforcement that would target the wealthy.

  • President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate: What top CEOs are saying about it

    CEOs speak out on Yahoo Finance Live about Biden's new vaccine mandate for workers.

  • Why Tesla's Surging Chinese Vehicle Sales Are Electrifying for Investors

    The news has much bigger implications than just the number of cars sold.

  • Avoid the 10%-per-year penalty for not enrolling in Medicare — know these rules

    Contrary to what many people believe, not all Americans are automatically enrolled in Medicare at age 65, which means when the calendar flips closer to your 65th birthday, it’s time to pay attention to enrollment rules to avoid hefty, sometimes permanent penalties. Retirement Tip of the Week: Not sure when you’re officially allowed to enroll in Medicare, or if you already missed the deadline? Medicare Part A, which covers hospital insurance, is typically free of premiums for individuals who have worked at least 40 quarters of any job where they paid payroll taxes into Social Security and Medicare.

  • Saving the Manuals Starts at Home

    You can't taste victory without smelling a few burning clutches. To save the manuals, start teaching people how to drive them.

  • A Stock Market Selloff Needs a Trigger. Here’s What Could Cause the Next One.

    THE TRADER A rocky week in the markets has traders, investors, and strategists at Defcon 2, peering into the horizon for the enemy—a stock market correction. But while there are some troubling signals, corrections—drops of 10% from recent highs—don’t just happen, just like bull markets don’t die of old age.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    It’s no secret that Vanguard, Fidelity and Charles Schwab are three of the most popular and well-known brokerage firms. These financial institutions are also some of the largest, offering a wide range of products and services, from banking and investment … Continue reading → The post Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto crash: Here's why billionaire John Paulson's 'worthless' call might be right

    Is this week's crypto plunge a sign of things to come?

  • Japan, Vietnam sign defense transfer deal amid China worries

    Japan can now give defense equipment and technology to Vietnam under an agreement signed Saturday, as the two countries step up their military cooperation amid worries about China's growing military influence. Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the deal elevates their defense partnership “to a new level” and that Japan and Vietnam plan to deepen defense ties through multinational joint exercises and other means. Kishi’s meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, Phan Van Giang, in Hanoi coincided with a two-day visit to the Vietnamese capital by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

  • Our 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave’s Novelty Is Wearing Thin

    Halfway through its 40,00-mile test, our at-times-troublesome Jeep pickup is testing our patience.

  • Cayman Fund Ensnared in Fraud Case Files for Bankruptcy in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- A Cayman Island mutual fund whose manager was charged in a $100 million bait-and-switch scheme filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. to protect its assets from lawsuits by disgruntled investors.Representatives of the so-called Income Collecting 1-3 Months T-Bills Mutual Fund asked a federal bankruptcy judge in New York on Friday to recognize their efforts to liquidate the company, which they said would include an attempt to pay back investors. Recognition of the f

  • Home Equity Loans & Equity Lines of Credit (HELOC)

    Home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) offer homeowners a way to access cash. Find out which one might be right for you.

  • Oil prices settle higher to post a gain for the week

    Oil futures settle higher Friday to tally a gain for the week as investors assess China's decision to release crude from its strategic reserve and continue to monitor the slow return of production in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida.

  • Bezos battle over broadband with Musk moves to the UK

    Jeff Bezos has brought his battle with Elon Musk to Britain, as Amazon hires a phalanx of lawyers and lobbyists for its upcoming satellite internet service.

  • How Only Murders in the Building Landed Sting

    In an exclusive chat with E! News, Only Murders in the Building co-creator John Hoffman dished on how producers convinced music superstar Sting to join the show.

  • Wall Street ends down, Apple sinks on app store ruling

    (Reuters) – Wall Street ended sharply lower on Friday as investors weighed signs of higher inflation, while Apple Inc tumbled following an unfavorable court ruling related to its app store.

  • Is NIKE (NKE) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

    Is (NKE) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

  • Oregon defeats Ohio State, 35-28: How it happened in the end

    Oregon's huge 35-28 upset win over Ohio State was a win for the ages. This is how they got it done.

  • Is Your Retirement Plan Missing an Essential Piece?

    Long-term care is a major risk that many financial advisers just aren’t talking about with their clients. Here’s why and some creative options for your own LTC plan.

  • 1969 Chevy L88 Corvette Is A 500-Horsepower Classic Sports Car

    The storied past of a unique L88 Sting Ray.