Porsche Boxster Transformed Into A Retro 356 Speedster

A modern interpretation of the classic 356.

Of all the replica cars ever made, reimagined versions of the Porsche 356 are some of the most common, but you've probably never seen a 356 replica like this one before! The Iconic Autobody 387 Speedster is based on a 987 Boxster (2005-12), and JayEmm on Cars had the opportunity to check out this incredible replicar that's also available for sale.

Rather than buying one of the many 356 replicas out there, UK-based Total Headturners created this stunning example aimed at being a modern interpretation of the classic 356 rather than a direct replica. The all-fiberglass body does an excellent job of mimicking the 356's iconic lines and incorporating them onto the modern Boxster. The exterior color is called Melting Silver and this car wears a custom-made set of 19-inch split-rim alloy wheels, and it would seem that the only carryover body parts are the windshield and the hard tonneau cover, which makes sense since this car retains the Boxster's factory power-retractable soft top. Inside, the saddle-colored leather interior far more similar to the factory Boxster with the exception of the custom bucket seats.

YouTube's JayEmm on Cars got to drive this custom creation, and he said that the overall build quality is as perfect as it looks in the pictures. So far, this is the only Iconic Autobody 387 Speedster that has been made, and it used a 2.7-liter Boxster with 69,000 miles as a donor vehicle. Based on this review, none of the Boxster's spunkiness was lost in translation. This particular car is being sold for £69,995 (around $89,000 USD) out the door, but Total Headturners will transform your supplied Boxster into an Iconic Autobody 387 Speedster for £65,000 (about $80,000 USD not including the donor vehicle).

Keep scrolling to check out the company's in-house promo video for the Iconic Autobody 387 Speedster as well as more pictures of this cool, custom Porsche.