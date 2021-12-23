Porsche-driving investment banker punches teen girl in road rage: cops

A 200-pound investment banker standing just short of 6-feet tall is accused of belting a 16-year-old girl in the face after accusing her of cutting off his Porsche 911.

A Hillsborough County, Fla., arrest warrant alleges Tampa man Stephen Irvin Saunders, 47, sucker-punched a teen with a “very youthful appearance” causing “redness, soreness and bruising to the left side of her jaw” during a road-rage incident last week.

The apprehension stemmed from a Dec. 16 incident where the unidentified victim “accidentally” cut off the suspect in traffic. Saunders is accused of then following the girl to a stoplight, exiting his vehicle, and aggressively approaching the teenager around 10:30 p.m.

“What the f—k are you doing?” he allegedly demanded. “You stupid b---h! You cut me off!”

Saunders then walloped the female driver through her rolled-down driver-side window, police claim. The suspect was “quickly and definitively” identified after Tampa police tracked down his customized black and white convertible, which has the numbers 911 “boldly printed” on its driver side door.

Saunders pleaded not guilty to a felony count of burglary of a conveyance with assault or battery, the Smoking Gun reports. His attorney Kevin Napper told Business Observer, “We’ll let the court process play out, and there’s more to the story. You can quote me on that.”

The police report calls Saunders a “self-employed” investment banker.