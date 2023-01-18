Porsche’s New Gaming Chair Wants to Make You Feel Like You’re Driving a 911 at Home

Porsche and Recaro want you to experience the thrill of motorsport from the comfort of your home.

The German duo unveiled a new gaming chair at the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans on Saturday, January 14 that promises to deliver an “authentic racing feeling.” Porsche first enlisted Recaro in the 1960s to build a seat for the iconic 911 sports car, but the pair’s latest creation is based on a decidedly modern ride.

The limited edition was reportedly inspired by the latest generation of the Porsche 911 GT3 R. The 565 hp race car, which also debuted at last weekend’s virtual racing series, sports a menacing red, white and black color scheme. So too does the new chair. Porsche claims it gives games the feeling of sitting in the big-winged racer.

Designed for “many virtual laps,” the chair gives you a chance to drive a Porsche on the virtual track without putting any strain on your back. The ergonomic shape was crafted to envelop you and protect your spine, even when cornering at high speeds in the game. As the Stuttgart marque points out: if you sit well, you drive better. This applies to eSports as much as traditional motorsport.

Based on the Recaro Exo Platinum, the chair offers step-less height adjustment and can hold about 330 pounds (150 kilograms). The base is made from lightweight aluminum alloy, as are the adjustable armrests. The headrest is emblazoned with Porsche’s badge on the front and Recaro’s logo on the back.

The Porsche x Recaro gaming chair will be fittingly limited to 911 examples worldwide. It can be purchased via Porsche Design stores, authorized Porsche dealerships and Porsche’s online stores. It’s worth noting that the seat will cost you a pretty penny; it has a recommended retail price of $2,499. That’s still miles cheaper than buying an actual Porsche.

