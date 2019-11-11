Porsche goes airborne into second story: 2 men dead in New Jersey crash

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Police released the identities of the two men who died after the red Porsche in which they were riding went airborne into the second story of a real estate office in New Jersey early Sunday.

Braden DeMartin, 22, and Daniel Foley, 23, both of Toms River, were deceased when emergency units arrived on scene, police said.

Police said the sports car driven by DeMartin was speeding when the vehicle lost control, hit the median and went airborne into the second story of EXIT Realty Elite. The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

A red Porsche crashed into the second story of 1466 Hooper Ave. in Toms River Sunday, Nov. 10, killing two occupants More

The red Porsche Boxster was clearly visible upside down in the second story. Toms River building inspector John Gerrity deemed the building unsafe, police said.

The road was closed for roughly seven hours between 6:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., police said. The accident remains under investigation by Toms River traffic safety officers.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: New Jersey Porsche crashes into Toms River second story, two dead