Porsche has 'a lot of momentum' heading into 2023, U.S. CEO says

Porsche is also investing in its Classic business to fuel more direct customer interaction

Pras Subramanian
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

Coming off another record setting year in the U.S., and a successful IPO, German sports and luxury car brand Porsche (P911.DE) would have a tough time topping a strong 2022.

But Porsche being Porsche, resting on its laurels isn’t enough. So far in the U.S.,at least, its sales strength from 2022 is rolling on in 2023.

“It was a record quarter, it was the record December that shows you that we started this year with a lot of momentum, so the brand is very strong,” Porsche US CEO Kjell Gruner said in an interview with Yahoo Finance. “The product pipeline is very fresh, very attractive. Our new cars, the Carrera T, and the 911 Dakar, had a great reception at the end of last year at the LA Auto Show."

And there's a lot of momentum, he added. "This year we will ,for instance, get the new Cayenne, which will be super important for our business.”

Porsche 911 Dakar
Porsche 911 Dakar

Porsche would have sold more cars last year, especially Taycan EVs, if not for supply issues, which Gruner said were “really constrained.” The Taycan’s demand remains very strong, he added, and is confident the supply issues will improve. Porsche’s EV transformation is an important one, with the Macan EV coming in 2024. Currently the Macan is Porsche’s top selling vehicle.

Last but not least - Porsche is throwing a bone to its purist fanbase, who are quite loyal and a huge part of the brand’s popularity. Porsche is investing $50 million into its Porsche Classic Headquarters in Atlanta, creating a new 33,000 square foot facility for customers to bring their classic Porsche’s in for renovations and repairs.

The restoration workshop in Atlanta is the only one located outside of Germany, and Porsche said this initiative will give them a more direct interaction with its passionate American fans. It also doesn’t hurt that America is the largest Porsche classic market in the world, with 320,000 Porsche classic cars.

“It comes from the core of the brand. It is something that we love. And then obviously it's always great when you do things that are also economically feasible, because that makes it sustainable, that it means you can do them over time and that also means you can invest in that,” Gruner said.

A Porsche 356 Nr. 1 Roadster is on display during the 75 years Porsche sports car exhibition
A Porsche 356 Nr. 1 Roadster is on display during the 75 years Porsche sports car exhibition "Driven by Dreams" in Berlin, Germany, January 25, 2023. REUTERS/ Lisi Niesner

For Gruner, the initiative makes a lot of sense for fans, of course, as well as from the business side (Porsche makes 80,000 parts for classic cars).

“There's a lot of love for the brand, from both sides - we love what we do, our dealer partners do - and the customers as well,” Gruner said.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Student loan forgiveness, China-Russia ties, 2024 election: 3 things to watch in politics

    Here's what to watch in politics this week.

  • U.S. FTC seeks to block ICE's $13 billion takeover of Black Knight - Politico

    The FTC has been scrutinizing the Black Knight deal for months amid concerns from some U.S. lawmakers the pricing power ICE would gain in the mortgage data market that lenders rely on could lead to higher costs for consumers. Reuters reported earlier this month Black Knight had decided to put its Empower loan origination software business up for sale in an effort to overcome U.S. antitrust concerns. ICE, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, has been pushing into the mortgage market in recent years as a way to diversify its business away from share trading.

  • McDonald’s set to sell Krispy Kreme donuts at 160 select locations

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses a partnership between McDonald's and Krispy Kreme.

  • CDC issues warning of drug-resistant stomach infection spreading across US

    An increasingly common strain of the debilitating stomach illness Shigella cannot be treated with antibiotics, the CDC warns

  • Manchester United stock drops amid valuation debate in acquisition deal

    Yahoo Finance Live turns to shares of Manchester United as the valuation of the British soccer comes into question amid the potential sale by its owners.

  • Altria Group stock ticks down following NJOY acquisition talks

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the latest moves for Altria Group and its stock.

  • Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to answer for 2023 outlook in Tuesday’s investor day

    Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to detail what to expect from Goldman Sachs' investor day tomorrow as the company struggles with growth and initiates a $30 billion stock buyback program.

  • U.S. watchdog shutters mortgage outfit as high court case looms

    The announcement came the same day the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case that the Biden administration has said threatens the very survival of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which was created nearly 12 years ago after the global financial crisis but has faced repeated attacks in the courts. Despite a 2015 order, the private non-bank lender, which does business as Majestic Home Loan, continued to lie to military families by claiming its home loans were endorsed by government agencies, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.

  • Citigroup expects $190 million of costs tied to Russia wind-down

    Citi, which had the largest presence in Russia among U.S. banks, nearly two years ago said it would exit the retail business in the country as part of a retreat from some overseas markets. It later expanded the scope of its exit to include its local commercial banking unit after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and forecast charges of around $170 million. Besides Citigroup, companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are also scaling back their businesses in Russia.

  • Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q4 Earnings on Feb 28: NVAX, IOVA & More

    Let us look at four drug and biotech companies, NVAX, IOVA, ALLO, SRPT and FATE, which are gearing up for their earnings release.

  • Pending home sales jump by most since June 2020 as housing market looks to rebound

    Signed contracts to buy existing homes in the U.S. rose in January in the largest monthly increase since June 2020, as the housing market sets course for rebound mode.

  • 25 Freest Countries In the World

    ­In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 freest countries in the world. To skip our detailed analysis of the freest countries in the world, you can go directly to see the 5 Freest Countries In the World. Economists, including those working at the United Nations Development Programme, have established that […]

  • A.I. is being ‘woven into the fabric’ of every tech company: Analyst

    Jefferies Senior Analyst Brent Thill dissects the long-term A.I. trends being adopted by the tech industry, Snapchat's entrance into the A.I. race, and how competition between Microsoft and Google's A.I. investments continues to tighten.

  • Fisker Inc. (FSR) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Fisker Inc. (FSR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -35% and 71.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fed's Jefferson: "No illusion" inflation fight will be quick

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Inflation for a broad array of services in the United States remains "stubbornly high," Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said Monday, though slower-growing wages might help slow prices in those parts of the economy as well. Though the Fed has seen some progress in slowing price increases for goods and expects the same to happen in housing, inflation continues for services ranging from restaurants to medical care -- and will likely need to slow for the central bank to make clear progress back towards its 2% inflation target. "The inflation outlook for this nonhousing category of core services partly depends on whether growth in nominal labor costs comes back down, and recent data suggest that labor compensation has indeed started to decelerate somewhat over the past year."

  • Compounding ‘the most powerful force of nature,’ Berkshire Hathaway investor says

    Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Managing Member Thomas Russo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Warren Buffett’s letter to shareholders, Berkshire Hathaway’s stock holdings, investor sentiment, and the power of compounding.

  • The Warning Sign Hidden in Intel's Dividend Cut

    After years of struggling through a seemingly perpetual turnaround, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) said on Wednesday that it was cutting its quarterly dividend from $0.365 per share to $0.125, slashing it by 66%. Arguably, Intel's dividend had been the best reason to own the stock, and the move cut its dividend yield from 5.5% to 2%. As you can see from the chart below, Intel's dividend is now even lower than it was a decade ago.

  • Texas Democrat calls Biden asylum restriction ‘reasonable’

    A centrist House Democrat spoke out in favor of the Biden administration’s controversial asylum plan over the weekend, adding support to a policy proposal that’s garnered harsh criticism from immigrant advocates. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), the longest-tenured member from a Texas border district, pushed back against comparisons between President Biden’s asylum plan and former President…

  • Warren Buffett Reveals His Secret Sauce: 10 Words That Can Make You Richer

    The Oracle of Omaha's secret to success is surprisingly simple.

  • Wall Street gets respite from positive data, pause in dollar rally

    U.S. core capital goods orders accelerated in January, beating forecasts, according to government figures released on Monday, and contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes rose by the most in more than 2-1/2 years in January. At the same time, Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said on Monday he was under "no illusion" that inflation would return quickly to the Fed's target, with the cost of a broad array of services in the United States still "stubbornly high." Amid a confounding mix of economic signals, Wall Street shares rose on Monday, a sign of potential bargain hunting.