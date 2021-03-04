Porsche just debuted a taller, more rugged Taycan EV with matching e-bikes - tour the $91,000 Cross Turismo

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

The Taycan Cross Turismo is the wagon version of Porsche's Taycan EV sedan.

It has additional ground clearance, more cargo space, and a Gravel Mode.

Prices start at $90,900, not including the $1,350 delivery fee.

The Taycan, Porsche's first EV, has been a hit so far. Riding on that popularity, Porsche introduced its much-anticipated wagon variant on Thursday.

Meet the 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, a car that Porsche calls a crossover in its press release but is most certainly a wagon. The Cross Turismo version of the Taycan is intended for slightly more utility; it has more cargo room than the sedan and additional ground clearance.

Four versions will be available at launch: the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. There will not be a rear-wheel drive version like with the regular Taycan. All Taycan Cross Turismo models will come with a dual-motor setup and all-wheel drive.

Pricing starts at $90,900 before the $1,350 delivery fee. You can expect them at US dealerships this summer.

The 2021 Taycan Cross Turismo is the wagon version of Porsche's Taycan EV sedan.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

The Taycan Cross Turismo will come in four variants.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

They are the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

It's designed to be the more utilitarian Taycan.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

Porsche gave it additional ground clearance and extra cargo room.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

The Cross Turismo rides 0.8 inches higher than the sedan version.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

The rear cargo space has been increased to 15 cubic feet in the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo and Taycan 4S Cross Turismo.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

The 14.3 cubic feet in the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo is the same as in the Taycan sedan, however.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

A small trunk was one of our chief complaints about the Taycan sedan, so it's good to see a couple of versions of the Cross Turismo address that.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

You still get the 2.9 cubic-foot front trunk, too.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

You can option it with Cross Turismo-specific details, like different packages and wheel choices.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

There will be no rear-wheel drive, single-motor version.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

All of the Cross Turismos will have the dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

Other standard features include air suspension, Porsche's Adaptive Suspension Management system - or PASM - and the more powerful Performance Battery Plus.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

Basically, features that are optional on the Taycan sedan will be standard on the Cross Turismo.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

There's a Gravel Mode that adds 10 millimeters to the ride height and sets the suspension system to handle low-traction surfaces more easily.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

Porsche even gave the Cross Turismo extra body cladding for this purpose.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

Alongside the Taycan Cross Turismo, Porsche is also launching the eBike Sport and eBike Cross.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

Both are electric bicycles, one for the street and the other for off-roading, and have carbon wheels "inspired by the roofline of the Taycan."

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

No EPA range figures were provided at this time.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

But you can expect the Taycan wagons to arrive at dealerships this summer.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

They'll start at $90,900, which doesn't include the $1,350 delivery fee.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

