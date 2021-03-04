Porsche just debuted a taller, more rugged Taycan EV with matching e-bikes - tour the $91,000 Cross Turismo

Kristen Lee
·4 min read
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._6
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

The Taycan, Porsche's first EV, has been a hit so far. Riding on that popularity, Porsche introduced its much-anticipated wagon variant on Thursday.

Meet the 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, a car that Porsche calls a crossover in its press release but is most certainly a wagon. The Cross Turismo version of the Taycan is intended for slightly more utility; it has more cargo room than the sedan and additional ground clearance.

Four versions will be available at launch: the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. There will not be a rear-wheel drive version like with the regular Taycan. All Taycan Cross Turismo models will come with a dual-motor setup and all-wheel drive.

Pricing starts at $90,900 before the $1,350 delivery fee. You can expect them at US dealerships this summer.

Keep reading to see more - as well as the two electric bicycles that Porsche's also launching.

The 2021 Taycan Cross Turismo is the wagon version of Porsche's Taycan EV sedan.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._11
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

The Taycan Cross Turismo will come in four variants.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._19
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

They are the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._6
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

It's designed to be the more utilitarian Taycan.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._8
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

Porsche gave it additional ground clearance and extra cargo room.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._10
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

The Cross Turismo rides 0.8 inches higher than the sedan version.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._17
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

The rear cargo space has been increased to 15 cubic feet in the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo and Taycan 4S Cross Turismo.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._7
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

The 14.3 cubic feet in the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo is the same as in the Taycan sedan, however.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._15
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

A small trunk was one of our chief complaints about the Taycan sedan, so it's good to see a couple of versions of the Cross Turismo address that.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._2
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

You still get the 2.9 cubic-foot front trunk, too.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._16
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

You can option it with Cross Turismo-specific details, like different packages and wheel choices.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._1
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

There will be no rear-wheel drive, single-motor version.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._4
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

All of the Cross Turismos will have the dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._9
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

Other standard features include air suspension, Porsche's Adaptive Suspension Management system - or PASM - and the more powerful Performance Battery Plus.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._14
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

Basically, features that are optional on the Taycan sedan will be standard on the Cross Turismo.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._3
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

There's a Gravel Mode that adds 10 millimeters to the ride height and sets the suspension system to handle low-traction surfaces more easily.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._20
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

Porsche even gave the Cross Turismo extra body cladding for this purpose.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._21
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

Alongside the Taycan Cross Turismo, Porsche is also launching the eBike Sport and eBike Cross.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._13
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

Both are electric bicycles, one for the street and the other for off-roading, and have carbon wheels "inspired by the roofline of the Taycan."

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._12
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

No EPA range figures were provided at this time.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._22
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

But you can expect the Taycan wagons to arrive at dealerships this summer.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._18
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

They'll start at $90,900, which doesn't include the $1,350 delivery fee.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo._5
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

