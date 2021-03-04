Porsche just debuted a taller, more rugged Taycan EV with matching e-bikes - tour the $91,000 Cross Turismo
The Taycan Cross Turismo is the wagon version of Porsche's Taycan EV sedan.
It has additional ground clearance, more cargo space, and a Gravel Mode.
Prices start at $90,900, not including the $1,350 delivery fee.
The Taycan, Porsche's first EV, has been a hit so far. Riding on that popularity, Porsche introduced its much-anticipated wagon variant on Thursday.
Meet the 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, a car that Porsche calls a crossover in its press release but is most certainly a wagon. The Cross Turismo version of the Taycan is intended for slightly more utility; it has more cargo room than the sedan and additional ground clearance.
Four versions will be available at launch: the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. There will not be a rear-wheel drive version like with the regular Taycan. All Taycan Cross Turismo models will come with a dual-motor setup and all-wheel drive.
Pricing starts at $90,900 before the $1,350 delivery fee. You can expect them at US dealerships this summer.
Keep reading to see more - as well as the two electric bicycles that Porsche's also launching.
The Taycan Cross Turismo will come in four variants.
They are the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.
It's designed to be the more utilitarian Taycan.
Porsche gave it additional ground clearance and extra cargo room.
The Cross Turismo rides 0.8 inches higher than the sedan version.
The rear cargo space has been increased to 15 cubic feet in the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo and Taycan 4S Cross Turismo.
The 14.3 cubic feet in the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo is the same as in the Taycan sedan, however.
A small trunk was one of our chief complaints about the Taycan sedan, so it's good to see a couple of versions of the Cross Turismo address that.
You still get the 2.9 cubic-foot front trunk, too.
You can option it with Cross Turismo-specific details, like different packages and wheel choices.
There will be no rear-wheel drive, single-motor version.
All of the Cross Turismos will have the dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup.
Other standard features include air suspension, Porsche's Adaptive Suspension Management system - or PASM - and the more powerful Performance Battery Plus.
Basically, features that are optional on the Taycan sedan will be standard on the Cross Turismo.
There's a Gravel Mode that adds 10 millimeters to the ride height and sets the suspension system to handle low-traction surfaces more easily.
Porsche even gave the Cross Turismo extra body cladding for this purpose.
Alongside the Taycan Cross Turismo, Porsche is also launching the eBike Sport and eBike Cross.
Both are electric bicycles, one for the street and the other for off-roading, and have carbon wheels "inspired by the roofline of the Taycan."
No EPA range figures were provided at this time.
But you can expect the Taycan wagons to arrive at dealerships this summer.
They'll start at $90,900, which doesn't include the $1,350 delivery fee.
