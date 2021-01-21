Porsche just lowered the Taycan EV's entry price by $24,000, but it still costs more than a Tesla Model S
Porsche just launched the cheapest base version of its Taycan EV.
The 2021 Taycan joins the Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo, and Taycan Turbo S.
The 2021 Taycan starts at $79,900 MSRP, undercutting its former $104,000 base price.
The base-model Porsche Taycan is finally here with a starting price of $79,900. And while that hugely undercuts the Taycan's former $104,000 base price, it's still not as cheap as the Tesla Model S.
The base Taycan will join the Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo, and Taycan Turbo S as simply the "Taycan." Unlike the other models, the regular Taycan will be rear-wheel drive only; Porsche took out the front motor and said it subsequently shaved 200 pounds off the car's nose.
Read on to learn more about the cheapest Taycan you can currently buy, which will hit dealerships this spring.
The 2021 Porsche Taycan is the base model of Porsche's first electric car. It has a starting MSRP of $79,900.
It'll slot below the Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo, and Taycan Turbo S.
And simply be called the "Taycan."
The Taycan will come with two battery options: the standard Performance Battery and the Performance Battery Plus option.
The regular Performance Battery is no slouch. Porsche claims the single rear motor produces 402 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque.
But if you want a little more power, the Performance Battery Plus motor produces a claimed 469 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque.
Despite your battery choices, though, Porsche quotes the Taycan's 0-to-60-mph time to be 5.1 seconds and its top speed to be 143 mph.
The difference comes in the quarter-mile time. The regular battery results in an estimated quarter-mile time of 13.7 seconds while the bigger battery puts down an estimated time of 13.5 seconds.
The Taycan's standard wheels are a set of 19-inch Aero wheels.
You'll recognize the LED headlights from the other Taycan models.
As noted in our review of the Taycan 4S, the trunk is not a hatch design.
Source: Insider
Inside, things are virtually the same as the other models.
The base-model Taycan's $79,900 MSRP does not include the $1,350 destination fee. It does qualify for the $7,500 tax credit, though.
But the $69,420 Tesla Model S Long Range Plus with the dual-motor is still cheaper, plus it has all-wheel drive.
Teslas are no longer eligible for the federal tax credit. The difference in price between the two without credits factored in comes to $10,480.
Source: Wired
The 2021 Taycan is scheduled to hit dealerships in the spring.
