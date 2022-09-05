VW Seeks to Defy Market Gloom Going Ahead With Porsche IPO

Christoph Rauwald
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG decided to push ahead with its plan to list a minority stake in the Porsche sports-car maker this year despite gyrating markets, paving the way for what could be one of Europe’s biggest initial public offerings.

The manufacturer is planning the initial public offering at the end of September or beginning of October, subject to further developments in capital markets, VW said Monday in a statement.

With the share sale the billionaire Porsche and Piech clan is set to regain direct influence over what used to be its family enterprise, some 13 years after they were forced to sell the sports-car business to Volkswagen. More than a decade ago, Porsche Automobil Holding SE tried to take over control at the much-larger Volkswagen, but the bold move failed when funding dried up during the financial crisis.

While regaining more influence over Porsche is on the cards for the family, VW hopes to yield funds that will help bolster its ambitious investment plans in electric models and groundbreaking new digital features. The plan is contending with some of the most challenging market conditions in years where a slowing economy, rampant inflation and surging energy costs have largely brought public listings to a standstill.

